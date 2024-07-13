Here's What Happened To News Anchor Susan Hendricks

The public builds a special relationship with popular news anchors. Even though we don't know them personally, they become trusted faces that we let into our homes via our TV screens on a daily basis. We rely on these journalists to deliver the hardest of news, from the 9/11 attacks to devastating natural disasters. It's a huge responsibility, and they work incredibly hard to get to that coveted primetime TV spot. Susan Hendricks is one of them. The HLN and CNN anchor has been in the business for decades and has come close to some of the worst crimes in America.

Advertisement

Though at one point she was a staple on HLN, she eventually declined to renew her contract and, in 2022, the network ceased live reporting altogether. However, Hendricks didn't go far and her busy schedule over the last few years has solidified her as one of the leading experts in the true crime field.

Hendricks does still appear on news programs, but that's not all she does — there's much more to her career than following cues and talking into a camera. Let's take a look at what Hendricks is up to these days, and which one of her cases took her to a truly dark place.