Here's What Happened To News Anchor Susan Hendricks
The public builds a special relationship with popular news anchors. Even though we don't know them personally, they become trusted faces that we let into our homes via our TV screens on a daily basis. We rely on these journalists to deliver the hardest of news, from the 9/11 attacks to devastating natural disasters. It's a huge responsibility, and they work incredibly hard to get to that coveted primetime TV spot. Susan Hendricks is one of them. The HLN and CNN anchor has been in the business for decades and has come close to some of the worst crimes in America.
Though at one point she was a staple on HLN, she eventually declined to renew her contract and, in 2022, the network ceased live reporting altogether. However, Hendricks didn't go far and her busy schedule over the last few years has solidified her as one of the leading experts in the true crime field.
Hendricks does still appear on news programs, but that's not all she does — there's much more to her career than following cues and talking into a camera. Let's take a look at what Hendricks is up to these days, and which one of her cases took her to a truly dark place.
Susan Hendricks left HLN for a time to start a production company
In 2015, TVNewser reported that Susan Hendricks left HLN to focus on running her own production company. According to the write-up, Hendricks decided not to renew her contract as anchor of "HLN Now" and CNN's "AC360" in order to focus on her own pursuits. At the time, Hendricks was busy growing her own production company, Hencar Productions, with her then-boyfriend and now husband, CNN Sports Anchor Joe Carter.
The company's website explains that the aim of the business is to produce content to enhance the narrative of other brands, and it boasts a wealth of experience that can entice audiences and increase returns. At the time of writing, Hencar Production has managed to acquire an impressive client list, with big brands like Jordan, National Geographic, Subaru, the Travel Channel, and even CNN all using their service. Interestingly, in a section dedicated to "The Boss" on the website, Carter takes up the entire page, explaining his vision for the company. Hendricks isn't mentioned, which could indicate she takes more of a behind-the-scenes role when it comes to day-to-day operations.
Despite cofounding a production company, Hendricks did return to HLN in 2016, where she worked as an anchor on "Weekend Express" until the network stopped live reporting in 2022.
Her reporting took her to a dark place in 2017
One of the most prolific crimes Susan Hendricks ever covered was the double murder of friends Abby Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, Indiana. The harrowing tragedy unfolded in 2017, but the perpetrator, Richard Allen, didn't confess to the crimes until 2022. Hendricks became very involved in the case as she reported on it for HLN — so much so that she found herself struggling.
In 2023, she spoke to Sandra Ebejer for Shondaland. When Ebejer pressed Hendricks on what it was like for her at the time, she explained that while she was good at hiding her emotions on camera, those closest to her saw the truth. "My mom would say, 'I don't know about these crimes. You have to take a break. You have kids. I don't think you should be doing this' ... It was a lot of conversations I had with myself on [how] to pretend nothing was wrong."
Hendricks became close to the family as she reported on the case and praised Williams' sister, Kelsi Williams, for how she handled the atrocities. In the same interview with Ebejer, she revealed that she learned so much from Kelsi, who showed a tremendous amount of strength despite her young age.
She published a book on the Delphi murders in 2023
While some reporters haven't been able to hold back their emotions while reporting on a story, Susan Hendricks always managed to maintain her cool while investigating the Delphi murders in Indiana. In fact, Hendricks arguably got involved on a deeper level than some other TV journalists would. She spent hours with the families of Abby Williams and Libby German. She also spent time with the police and within the local community as they sought to catch the killer.
In 2023, Hendricks released a book about her experience with the case, titled "Down the Hill: My Descent Into the Double Murder in Delphi." Though it was surely an emotional ride, Hendricks explained that the case called to her in ways that others previously hadn't. She told Shondaland the same year that the location of the murder resonated with her. "I remember being 13 and 14 and having the freedom to be outside. ... I remember going in the woods in the back of my house near a brook. My sister and I spent so many hours down there. I felt an immediate connection." Hendricks also went on to say that the murder of her own cousin, Kathy Keefe, inspired her to get involved with these types of cases.
Susan Hendricks has been a guest at CrimeCon multiple times
It's no secret that there is an appetite for true crime out there. That's why so many podcasts and Netflix documentaries become sensations. Stories captivate us as we try to understand why such awful things can happen. It's such a beloved niche that there are hundreds of events dedicated to it across the world, including CrimeCon. The event aims to cater to fans of the genre in an event that is "equal parts education and experience", according to the website.
In 2023, Susan Hendricks appeared on the panel with some of Abby Williams and Liberty German's family members. She shared a photo from the event on Instagram, calling the women "the strongest women I'm lucky enough to know." It wasn't Hendricks' first time at the convention either, as she was also a guest the previous two years. In 2021, she attended alongside members of the German family. They participated in a Q&A with the audience, as well as a discussion titled "Delphi Murders: Who Killed Abby and Libby?"
It just goes to show that Hendricks isn't only a face on a screen but a beloved, trusted, and respected member of the true crime community. It's also a testament to her bond with the victims' families that they would talk about their experiences publicly alongside her.
She is a fixture in the true crime podcast circuit and started her own YouTube true crime show
The best true crime podcasts are always the ones that prominently feature people who have been in the thick of it. Given that Susan Hendricks has been reporting on crimes for years, is a true crime author, and a frequent guest at CrimeCon events, it only makes sense she would be active on the podcast circuit, too. She was interviewed about the Delphi murders on the "Die-Alogue" podcast, "Zone 7," "Murder Sheet," and "Miss Understood," among others. She even launched her own YouTube channel, "Headline Crime," in January 2024.
Hendricks hosts the show with Dan Szematowicz and has interviewed some interesting guests. Among them were victimology expert Dr. Ann Burgess and retired law enforcement officer Mike King. The crimes discussed are varied, ranging from more recent cases, like Rachel Morin's murder to older, more prominent cases, like the Menendez brothers.
She's a busy mom
When she isn't sharing her experiences in a book or at an event, Susan Hendricks is busy at home being a mom to her kids. Hendricks lives in a converted church in Atlanta alongside her husband, sports anchor Joe Carter, her son, Jackson, and daughter, Emery. The pair discussed how they spent a year renovating their family home with Atlanta Magazine back in 2018, and despite Hendricks's first impression that they may struggle to make it an inviting space, they did just that. The family has been growing and thriving in it ever since.
Some celebrities prefer to keep their kids away from their social media profiles, but Hendricks isn't afraid to share little sneak peeks of family life with her followers here and there. In 2024, she posted a photograph of 8-year-old Jackson holding Henry Winkler's autobiography, "Being Henry." The year prior, she posted a snap of herself tightly hugging one of her children as a throwback.
Hendricks may not plaster her kids all over social media all the time, but it's clear that she's a loving, doting mom who treasures family life when she's not working.
Susan Hendricks supports Gabby Petito's father
Gabby Petito's death shocked the world, with her murder being one of the most tragic cases in recent history. Susan Hendricks became quite heavily involved in the investigation as she reported on it and has continued to be a huge support to Gabby Petito's family, especially her father, Joseph. When the case was unfolding, Hendricks posted multiple updates on her social media to keep her followers informed, but her involvement didn't stop there. As recently as 2024, Hendricks appeared at The Gabby Petito Foundation's first golf tournament.
In an Instagram post full of photos of the day, Hendricks praised the Petito family for what they've achieved in the wake of Gabby's murder. In an interview with Shondaland, Hendricks said how Petito's case effectively changed the landscape of detective work. "I interviewed Gabby Petito's father, and I saw how these quote-unquote armchair detectives helped with locating her van," she said. She continued, saying, "There was a stark difference for me to where it became ridiculous. I couldn't believe some of the things that I was seeing on YouTube."
She's an advocate for victims
Susan Hendricks is many things to many people. She's a TV journalist, a former anchor, an author, a YouTube channel host, a mom, and a wife. The list is endless. But perhaps her biggest and most honorable accomplishment is that she's a tireless advocate for victims. Hendricks' Instagram feed could be full of selfies and high-flying press events, but it's not. She frequently posts about different cases and the victims at the heart of those cases, whether it be Gabby Petito or Abby Williams and Libby German. Her ability to support the families through the most devastating times in their lives and stay connected with them afterward shouldn't be underestimated.
In a piece she wrote for Women's Day, Hendricks explained, "I have covered school shootings, accidents, stories of survival, natural disasters, horrific crimes. I've seen the best and the worst of humanity. I have also witnessed unshakable courage during heartache and loss." She went on to explain that typically in fast news, reporters don't get invested as they put up a barrier. Her experiences on certain cases changed that, she wrote.
While Hendricks may not be on our screens as frequently as she once was, that hasn't changed her passion for doing right by people who experience the very worst of the world.