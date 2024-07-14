Tragic Details About Louise Brooks' Life

This article contains mentions of child abuse and suicide.

There's nothing more beneficial for a star's legacy than an iconic haircut, and Louise Brooks is case study No. 1. The silent film actor stormed her way through Hollywood rocking an instantly-recognizable sleek, "raven" black bob. Her bold look made her one of Tinseltown's go-to "vamps" — aka a smoky-eyed seductress who lured boys next door to their demise.

Although Brooks' resume is resplendent with rich, complicated female roles, like that of Lulu in her most well-known flick "Pandora's Box," today she is most vividly remembered as the ultimate Hollywood drop out. Her strong personality and blunt manner made Brooks the worst nightmare of male studio bosses everywhere, resulting in her saying "goodbye to all that" and leaving Hollywood for good in 1938. However, behind the bravado, this silent screen icon lived a deeply troubled life. Let's take a look back at Brooks' complicated life and study its more hidden details.