Richard Simmons, Fitness Icon, Dead At 76
Fitness guru Richard Simmons, who had millions "Sweatin' to the Oldies" thanks to his lively exercise routines and over-the-top personality, has died at age 76, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Simmons, who had become reclusive in his later years but connected with fans via social media, had died of what appeared to be natural causes. Simmons' housekeeper reportedly found him unresponsive on July 13 and called the authorities.
It is undeniable that Simmons' energy, fun-loving personality, and dedication to making people's lives better were the elements key to his success. At the height of his career, the fitness expert known for his trademark tank tops and shorts had built an empire of fitness studios, workout videos, books, and more.
He also ran his own exercise studio called Slimmons, which opened in 1976 in Beverly Hills. Simmons himself taught classes there for about 40 years. "Richard Simmons has made an indelible mark on the lives of millions through his classes there and around the world," Simmons manager Michael Catalano said when the studio closed in 2016 (via ABC News). "His tenets of kindness, encouragement, and well-being will endure."
Richard Simmons dedicated his life to helping others
Richard Simmons found inspiration to start helping others get fit through his own struggles with his weight. After using unhealthy methods to lose weight as a young man, he decided he wasn't the only one who needed help to do it right. "I need to open a gym for people like me," he recalled in an interview with Men's Health in 2012. "A place for the overweight and out of shape. And I'm just going to act silly and dance and get them sweating."
In the 1980s, Simmons hosted "The Richard Simmons Show," where he shared fitness routines and healthy recipes, and he also chatted with guests as if he'd known them forever. "The beginning of the show was a skit that told the audience what the theme of that day's show was," Simmons recalled (via RichardSimmons.com). "There I would read letters that people had sent me and they also sent me gifts that I proudly displayed around the living room set."
Simmons appeared as himself in several television shows, including the critically acclaimed sitcom "Arrested Development," the 80s cop comedy "CHiPs," and the satirical "The Larry Sanders Show." He also played a version of himself in more than 70 episodes of the soap opera "General Hospital," and even turned up for the show's famed Nurses Ball.
Fans react to news of Simmons' death
Richard Simmons had retreated from the public eye in his later years, although he did use social media to share updates about his life with his fans. After marking his 76th birthday on July 12, 2024 — the day before he was found dead — he took to X, formerly Twitter, to write, "Thank you ... I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard." Earlier this year, he also shared stories from his stops at daytime talk shows throughout his career, though he bemoaned the rich snacks that were often available backstage. "All those temptations right in front of me. A devil on one shoulder and an angel on the other. I chose the apple while looking at the candy. Lol," he wrote.
Since Simmons had dedicated his life to helping people get healthy, even making time to check in with fans and offer motivational words of wisdom, it's not surprising that people had fond memories of him. "I interviewed Richard Simmons once and he somehow read my aura over the phone. Said I was a healer. Delightful person to talk to," wrote author John Moe on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Richard Simmons always just seemed like he was a genuinely good person. He made so many people laugh over the years. RIP," wrote writer Lucas Wiseman.