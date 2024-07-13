Richard Simmons, Fitness Icon, Dead At 76

Fitness guru Richard Simmons, who had millions "Sweatin' to the Oldies" thanks to his lively exercise routines and over-the-top personality, has died at age 76, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Simmons, who had become reclusive in his later years but connected with fans via social media, had died of what appeared to be natural causes. Simmons' housekeeper reportedly found him unresponsive on July 13 and called the authorities.

Advertisement

It is undeniable that Simmons' energy, fun-loving personality, and dedication to making people's lives better were the elements key to his success. At the height of his career, the fitness expert known for his trademark tank tops and shorts had built an empire of fitness studios, workout videos, books, and more.

He also ran his own exercise studio called Slimmons, which opened in 1976 in Beverly Hills. Simmons himself taught classes there for about 40 years. "Richard Simmons has made an indelible mark on the lives of millions through his classes there and around the world," Simmons manager Michael Catalano said when the studio closed in 2016 (via ABC News). "His tenets of kindness, encouragement, and well-being will endure."

Advertisement