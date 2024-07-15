We Finally Know Why Trump Was So Concerned About His Shoes After Rally Shooting
A lot of thoughts would likely flash through your mind if your life was in danger, but we're willing to bet the location of your shoes wouldn't be one of them. However, for Former President Donald Trump, his kicks were top of mind as Secret Service agents rushed to get him off the stage at a Pennsylvania campaign rally that suddenly turned into an apparent assassination attempt. In a video shared by The Telegraph, Trump responds to a directive to move off the stage by saying, "Wait, let me get my shoes."
It might seem strange to think of your wardrobe at such a time, but the controversial politician shed some light on his unexpected comment during an interview with The New York Post following the terrifying incident. According to the former "Apprentice" host: "The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight." The sheer shock of being knocked out of his kicks appears to have inspired a disoriented Trump to temporarily focus on his footwear instead of the situation at hand.
Shoes are an important part of the Donald Trump brand
Over the years, the transformation of Donald Trump has taken the unlikely politician from reality TV to the highest office in the land, but Trump's wardrobe has remained relatively consistent. For example, according to Footwear News, part of his long-standing signature style is "a dark-colored leather dress shoe with a slightly elevated square heel and a rounded toe." The article includes photographs of the former president wearing similar shoes throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and he appears to have been sporting them at the Pennsylvania rally as well.
However, Trump's occasional casual looks usually feature loafers or sneakers, which may explain why he released a surprising line of Trump 2024 campaign merchandise: Snazzy high-top sneakers. Per Politico, the gaudy shoes are known as "Never Surrender" sneakers and include an American flag motif on the back portion. Unsurprisingly, the limited-release footwear, priced at $399 a pop, was immensely popular and sold out soon after launching. The commercial success of this line makes it less surprising that Trump would have shoes on his mind even in the midst of his own attempted assassination.