We Finally Know Why Trump Was So Concerned About His Shoes After Rally Shooting

A lot of thoughts would likely flash through your mind if your life was in danger, but we're willing to bet the location of your shoes wouldn't be one of them. However, for Former President Donald Trump, his kicks were top of mind as Secret Service agents rushed to get him off the stage at a Pennsylvania campaign rally that suddenly turned into an apparent assassination attempt. In a video shared by The Telegraph, Trump responds to a directive to move off the stage by saying, "Wait, let me get my shoes."

It might seem strange to think of your wardrobe at such a time, but the controversial politician shed some light on his unexpected comment during an interview with The New York Post following the terrifying incident. According to the former "Apprentice" host: "The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight." The sheer shock of being knocked out of his kicks appears to have inspired a disoriented Trump to temporarily focus on his footwear instead of the situation at hand.