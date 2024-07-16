Details About Susan Boyle's Messy Family Feud That Began Because Of Her Stardom

Susan Boyle's fame came at a great price. The beloved singer burst onto the scene in the third season of "Britain's Got Talent" in 2009 and came very close to tasting victory after delivering a whole slew of angelic performances. Unfortunately, Susan's talents came just a bit short to dance group Diversity's, who were ultimately crowned the winners. Nonetheless, she walked away from the show as a fan favorite and became a household name shortly afterward with the release of Susan's bestselling debut album "I Dreamed A Dream." According to Express, Susan raked in a £5 million fortune in her debut year as a professional singer alone.

However, her fame and fortune disturbed the Scot's peaceful family life. As reported by The Mirror, in 2013, Susan's nephew, Alan, spread a false rumor that her older brother, Gerry Boyle, had threatened to take his life unless she gave him £50,000, so she had no choice but to oblige him. Naturally, Gerry wasn't too pleased, but he was even more annoyed by the fact that Susan still wanted to keep Alan in her life, despite all the hurt he had caused. Gerry shared his feelings from the time in 2016, admitting, "I was horrified that anyone would suggest I'd blackmail her or threaten suicide."

He continued, "Susan has been very generous to us all but I haven't been greedy. I felt she could have done more to defend me." However, Gerry notably told a slightly different story about the reason behind their feud at another stage.

