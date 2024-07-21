Why 'Opposites Attract' Could Spell Trouble For Outdaughtered's Adam And Danielle Busby

Keeping a marriage healthy can be difficult at the best of times, but mixing in different outlooks on life and disparate parenting philosophies can lead couples to throw in the towel. For some couples, like Danielle and Adam Busby of "Outdaughtered," recognizing their differences and making an effort to be aware of the other's needs is one way they try to combat relationship fatigue.

The stars of the TLC reality show, who have six daughters — Blayke and quintuplets Ava, Hazel, Olivia, Parker, and Riley — carved out some restorative time for themselves at a couple's retreat, which was shown during a June 2024 episode. However, the couple also realized on that trip that they are opposites when it comes to their love languages. "They say opposites attract. So I mean, there's definitely some attraction there," Adam said on the show (via People). "But ... it makes things a lot difficult and you know, there's some flare-ups from time to time, but love, and marriage, takes work."

The reality star has a point, as behavior and relationship expert Patrick Wanis, Ph.D., says people who are extremely different have an uphill battle if they want to make it last. ‌"'Opposites attract': that's such a wonderful catchphrase, but it's completely false," said Wanis, the author of "Get Over Your Ex Now!" and creator of the "Are You Over Your Ex?" breakup test. "Opposite personalities and temperaments can indeed attract each other, and they often do. That doesn't, though, guarantee that the relationship will work."

