Heartbreaking Details About Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan, and her father, Donald Harris, hit it off during their time at the University of California, Berkeley. The pair had much in common, including moving to the U.S. from their native countries (India and Jamaica, respectively) to continue their post-secondary educations. Yet, following their marriage and the birth of their two daughters, their connection began to fray. "In time, things got harder. They stopped being kind to each other. I knew they loved each other very much, but it seemed they'd become like oil and water," Kamala wrote in her memoir, "The Truths We Hold."

Shyamala and Donald separated when Kamala was five. During this period, the children lived with their mother, though they continued to spend time with their father on weekends and during seasonal trips. However, the situation changed after the pair divorced. "This early phase of interaction with my children came to an abrupt halt in 1972 when, after a hard-fought custody battle in the family court of Oakland, California, the context of the relationship was placed within arbitrary limits imposed by a court-ordered divorce settlement based on the false assumption by the State of California that fathers cannot handle parenting," Donald wrote in an essay for Jamaica Global.

Despite the ruling, Donald remained in his daughters' lives. However, Kamala expressed in her memoir that the relationship between her parents remained strained. She even worried that her mother would skip her high school graduation to avoid seeing her father.

