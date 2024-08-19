Phil Donahue, Famed Talk Show Host, Dead At 88

Journalist Phil Donahue, known for his longtime gig hosting his eponymous talk show, has died at age 88, according to TMZ.

Donahue, who was inducted into the Television Academy's Hall of Fame in 1993, hosted "The Phil Donahue Show" from 1967 to 1996. He nabbed nine Daytime Emmy Awards during its run and received a lifetime achievement award in 1996. The host also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2024 from President Joe Biden. Before the show's debut, he had worked as a broadcast journalist anchoring the news on the radio and hosting a call-in show called the "Conversation Piece" in Dayton, Ohio, which inspired his television talk show.

The secret to his success was involving the audience in the show, which was originally just supposed to focus on Donahue asking questions of his interviewees. "I realized during the commercials that these people in the audience were asking better questions than I was," Donahue told the Television Academy. "So about the third or fourth show, I went out in the audience and it saved us. There would've been no 'Donahue' show without that studio audience." The show was a hit and saw national syndication in 1970. In the 1980s, its pioneering format inspired a host of competing talk shows, from "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to "The Sally Jessy Raphael Show."