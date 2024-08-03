Meet Prince Carl Philip Of Sweden: The Royal Race Car Driver

Prince Carl Philip is the oldest son of Sweden's unconventional royals, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. He was born in 1979 and was granted the title Duke of Värmland by his father, meaning he presides over a province in the south of Sweden. As he grew up, the prince occasionally attended school in the United States, including Kent, a Connecticut private school, and the Rhode Island School of Design. The prince went viral on TikTok in 2024, as royal watchers from around the world realized that he's grown up to be quite dashing. One commenter on the platform wrote (via People), "Literally Prince Charming and [gets] more handsome with age. Best looking royal in the world."

He has a lot more going on than just his looks, however. According to his official website, the prince has many duties, not all of which garner the public attention that his handsome face does. "HRH Prince Carl Philip performs a number of official assignments each year on behalf of HM The King," the palace writes. "The Prince has a particularly close relationship with Värmland, the duchy he was assigned by the King when he was born, and often visits the county — in both official and private capacities."

In addition to being a husband and a father, Prince Carl Philip also has a number of hobbies that keep him in the headlines. Namely: He's a race car driver! Read on to learn all about how the Swedish royal spends his time.

