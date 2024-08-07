Ballerina Farm: The Real Story Behind The Hannah Neeleman Controversy

To millions of Ballerina Farm fans, Hannah Neeleman is mom goals. Beautiful, blonde, and with a body that doesn't hint to having birthed eight children, this former dancer turned beauty queen turned domestic goddess makes it all look so easy. Her Instagram feed is filled with photos and videos depicting an idyllic, rustic, life filled with cow milking, flower picking, and scratch baking, often with a baby snuggled against her chest and a few toddlers hanging off of her skirts. She, along with her strapping husband, have turned a dream of living a seemingly simple farm life into a reality, but after a profile piece on Ballerina Farm in the Sunday Times surfaced, some are beginning to question whether or not life on the farm is as picture perfect as it seems. Suddenly, Neeleman has found herself labeled by some as a "trad wife" and is in the center of the age-old controversy of whether or not a woman can, or even should, actually enjoy the role of homemaker in today's modern society where women are encouraged to shatter glass ceilings.

To add fuel to the fire is Neeleman's husband, who some saw as controlling. Present throughout most of the interview, he often interrupted his wife or answered for her. As Needleman recounted her dancing days, the challenges of natural childbirth, and admitted to balancing all her roles without any full-time help with her children, readers began to question whether Needleman was living out her dream, or her husband's.