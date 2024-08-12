The Pommel Horse Guy: Who Is Stephen Nedoroscik And Why Does He Have The World Buzzing?

Stephen Nedoroscik was relatively unknown before he stepped into the spotlight at the 2024 Paris Olympics, competing in the men's pommel horse individual and team event. Not only did Nedoroscik turn in a phenomenal performance, scoring two bronze medals — one for his individual performance and one for Team USA – but his bespectacled charisma also won over the hearts of America.

After competing in Paris, Nedoroscik became a viral sensation. It seems every Summer Olympics churns out at least one unstoppable meme or viral photograph, like the unimpressed face of gymnast McKayla Maroney, who went viral in 2012 for her scrunched expression atop the second place medal podium for the vault event.

However, Nedoroscik is different. This time, it was not just one performance, image, or sound bite that has the whole internet talking. No, it's Nedoroscik's whole Clark Kent aesthetic that has the netizens typing away. Nedoroscik caught the eye of Olympics watchers as he seemingly dozed on the sidelines. However, when it was time for his event, he sprang into action, whipped off his thick glasses, and delivered Team USA men's gymnastics its first medal since 2008. But just who is Stephen Nedoroscik?

