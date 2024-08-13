Whatever Happened To Twister Star Jami Gertz

A few decades ago, Jami Gertz seemed on the verge of becoming one of the biggest stars of her generation. Gertz grew up in Glenview, Illinois, where her father sold siding. After growing up in Illinois, Gertz burst onto the scene in the early '80s with roles in "Endless Love" alongside a young Brooke Shields and "On the Right Track," when she was just 15 years old. After being discovered in a talent agency search, she studied drama at NYU and later appeared in John Hughes' "Sixteen Candles," and cult classics like the 1987 "Less Than Zero" and the 1996 "Twister."

But since the early 2000s, Gertz has somewhat faded out of the spotlight. Although the actor is still popping up in plenty of TV shows and films — we can bet you've seen her in something without even knowing it — her acting career has begun to make way for other projects. So, what has Gertz been up to since her early days in '80s and '90s Hollywood?