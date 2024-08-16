5 Normal Moments In George & Laura Bush's Marriage That Prove Their Strong Bond

Former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush have been married since 1977. They were initially brought together by another couple who believed they had common ground and wanted to see if any sparks would fly. Their intuition was correct, and similar to George's parents' epic love story, George and Laura's bond began immediately. Since they only dated less than two months before George proposed, it appears committing to married life was an easy decision. "Our childhoods overlapped so completely and our worlds were so intertwined, it was as if we had known each other our whole lives," Laura wrote in her memoir "Spoken From the Heart."

While their decades together have included unusual experiences like living in the White House, a closer examination of George and Laura's marriage reveals plenty of relatable details. For instance, two important dates occur consecutively in the Bush family calendar: Laura's birthday, and the couple's wedding anniversary. While this proximity might make for easier remembering, in 2015, George revealed a relatable omission. "Happy anniversary, @laurawbush," he wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for standing by me all these years ... even when I forgot to post on your birthday yesterday." To avoid this mistake in subsequent years, George's online strategy has been to continue making combined posts, like in 2017 when the couple celebrated their milestone 40th anniversary, and George sweetly commented that Laura is "the love of my life."

From household foibles to parenthood, take a look at these other identifiable moments from the Bushes' marriage.