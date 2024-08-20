Why Yerin Ha, The Latest Bridgerton Leading Lady, Looks So Familiar

Dearest gentle readers — excellent news! "Bridgerton" found its newest leading lady. In August 2024, it was announced by Variety that actor Yerin Ha would be portraying the beloved Sophie Beckett in Season 4 of Netflix's romantic period drama. Sophie is the love interest of Benedict, who was previously announced as Season 4's leading man. Naturally, everyone is very, very excited.

So, who is Ha? The Australian-Korean actor is fairly new to the scene. After growing up in Sydney and becoming inspired to act by her grandmother, Ha trained at a performing arts school in Korea. "It was three years of intense training — from 7am to 12am most days," she told Vogue Australia. "Just learning about teamwork and who I am and everything like that." She later studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney, graduating in 2018.

Since then, she's appeared in a few TV shows and films; however, the Regency era series is the project that is sure to cement her stardom. Curious to know if you've seen Ha before? Here's why you might recognize this new member of the "Bridgerton" cast.

