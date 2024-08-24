Sofia Vergara Looks So Different Makeup-Free
There's no denying that Sofia Vergara is one of the most stunning stars in Hollywood. Whether on-screen or off, you'd be hard pressed to find the Colombian native looking anything less than flawless, and that's because she puts a lot of effort into maintaining her glamorous image. While sharing her beauty secrets with People, Vergara revealed that she never leaves the house without doing her hair and makeup. "I'm always very put together," the "Modern Family" star confirmed. "I wish I could tell you, 'Oh I like it when I just wake up, and my hair is this.' No!" She believes in the "more is more" philosophy when it comes to beauty, confirming, "I've been doing my same makeup since I was 15."
Vergara turned 52 in July 2024 but she shows no signs of paring things back, though that doesn't necessarily mean a heavy contour or even a full beat. Regardless of where the actor is headed for the day, Vergara doesn't skip her lashes, eyeliner, and lipstick, "And of course my sunscreen with the color," referring to her tinted sunscreen from her sun-care collection Toty. However, she's also perfectly comfortable going completely without makeup on certain occasions, such as in a series of snaps the "Griselda" star posted to Instagram to mark her 51st birthday in 2023.
The shots show Vergara chilling out on her balcony with virtually nothing on her face except for some sunscreen and (possibly) ChapStick. Prior to this, the actor shared another no-makeup selfie where she looked surprisingly different — but in a good way.
Sofia Vergara somehow looks younger without makeup
In June 2023, fans of Sofia Vergara were surprised when the actor shared another photo of her gorgeous makeup-free face on her Instagram Stories. The image captured Vergara's surprisingly youthful appearance as she showcased her blemish and wrinkle-free complexion (a perfect example of why you should start using anti-aging products in your 20s!). She wore a yellow tube dress and stared straight into the camera as the morning sun hit her shoulders and made her long brunette locks shine. As they say in Spanish, the Emmy nominee is one "Mujer hermosa!" (or "Beautiful woman!"). So, how does Vergara manage to look half her age?
Jenna Garagiola, a celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert, exclusively told The List that it's actually the act of ditching makeup that makes the "America's Got Talent" judge look instantly younger in the above photo. "She's basically glowing like she's got a built-in filter," Garagiola observed, arguing, "With no heavy makeup weighing her down, her skin is free to do its thing — radiate youthfulness! Those natural features are popping."
Likewise, it's also the "Hot Pursuit" star's skin, which she clearly maintains using a consistent skincare routine. Aside from utilizing anti-aging ingredients such as retinol and hyaluronic acid, Vergara is evidently diligent about keeping her skin properly moisturized and religiously wearing her SPF, according to Garagiola. Which is everything. "Basically, Sofia's skincare routine is working hard, so she doesn't have to," Garagiola added.
The stunning star has had some help from science
Sofia Vergara herself has been very transparent about turning to cosmetic procedures to achieve her youthful glow. In May 2024, she opened up to Allure about her thoughts on plastic surgery as well as the various beauty enhancements she's had done over the years. "I've been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes," she disclosed. Fillers, though? Not so much. "I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit," Vergara acknowledged. But for someone her age, the actor fears that fillers in her face might make her look overly enhanced and older in a way, which is the opposite of what she's trying to achieve. "So I am against that, once you hit a certain age," the naturally stunning star stressed.
Furthermore, she's also a big believer in microneedling with PRP. And when it comes to her other skincare secrets, Vergara clarified that she only uses gentle products on her face as she also has rosacea. "I can't get too crazy," she told People in November 2023, noting that having rosacea has made her more careful when it comes to trying out new products and treatments. However, the key really is not skipping out on her SPF as sun exposure can damage the skin and speed up aging. So, always wear your sunscreen!