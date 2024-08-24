Sofia Vergara Looks So Different Makeup-Free

There's no denying that Sofia Vergara is one of the most stunning stars in Hollywood. Whether on-screen or off, you'd be hard pressed to find the Colombian native looking anything less than flawless, and that's because she puts a lot of effort into maintaining her glamorous image. While sharing her beauty secrets with People, Vergara revealed that she never leaves the house without doing her hair and makeup. "I'm always very put together," the "Modern Family" star confirmed. "I wish I could tell you, 'Oh I like it when I just wake up, and my hair is this.' No!" She believes in the "more is more" philosophy when it comes to beauty, confirming, "I've been doing my same makeup since I was 15."

Advertisement

Vergara turned 52 in July 2024 but she shows no signs of paring things back, though that doesn't necessarily mean a heavy contour or even a full beat. Regardless of where the actor is headed for the day, Vergara doesn't skip her lashes, eyeliner, and lipstick, "And of course my sunscreen with the color," referring to her tinted sunscreen from her sun-care collection Toty. However, she's also perfectly comfortable going completely without makeup on certain occasions, such as in a series of snaps the "Griselda" star posted to Instagram to mark her 51st birthday in 2023.

The shots show Vergara chilling out on her balcony with virtually nothing on her face except for some sunscreen and (possibly) ChapStick. Prior to this, the actor shared another no-makeup selfie where she looked surprisingly different — but in a good way.

Advertisement