Pink's Daughter Willow Sage Is Following In Her Footsteps & Their 2024 DNC Performance Proves It
The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the willow tree. Singer Pink took the stage on night four of the Democratic National Convention with a special guest: her daughter Willow Sage Hart. While this isn't the first time Willow showed off her pipes alongside her Grammy-winning mom, this one was of special importance. The teen's presence sent a clear message about the impact voting has on the future and the children growing up under the leadership of a new president. And, beyond that, this performance made it clear that Willow is bound to be the next Pink.
Pink performed her 2017 song, "What About Us," alongside her daughter, who Pink shares with husband Carey Hart. It was easy to see the family resemblance between the mother-daughter duo, who both dressed in all-black ensembles and sported coordinating pixie cuts. And, it's certainly not just their looks that they have in common; it's clear that some serious pipes also run in this family.
Willow wowed the crowd while singing with a group of background singers and a guitarist and taking on her solo with grace and power. For those watching who thought Willow's vocals sounded familiar, it may be because, despite her youth, her voice has already reached the masses. She joined her mom on "The Greatest Showman: Reimagined" album to sing "A Million Dreams (Reprise)."
Pink has been clear about her support for Kamala Harris
While many folks may have been surprised to see Pink's teenage daughter taking the 2024 DNC stage, it was certainly no surprise to see Pink. The singer isn't just a renowned performer; she is also outspoken about her beliefs — a trait she is clearly passing on to Willow Sage Hart. Back in 2022, Pink took to X, formerly known as Twitter about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and she didn't mince words. "Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F***ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F*** RIGHT OFF. We good?" the star wrote, per People.
And, beyond being clear about what she believes in, Pink has openly expressed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. In July 2024, the singer joined a Zoom call fundraiser for the Harris campaign. According to Prestige, she urged other attendees, "We are in this... and I'm just really grateful that us women are going to have a voice, and we've always made our voices heard, and now it's time to just get extra loud. Let's go. Let's get loud." The star proclaimed that she was "fired up" about casting her vote for Harris and ultimately helped the fundraiser make more than $1.8 million.