Pink's Daughter Willow Sage Is Following In Her Footsteps & Their 2024 DNC Performance Proves It

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the willow tree. Singer Pink took the stage on night four of the Democratic National Convention with a special guest: her daughter Willow Sage Hart. While this isn't the first time Willow showed off her pipes alongside her Grammy-winning mom, this one was of special importance. The teen's presence sent a clear message about the impact voting has on the future and the children growing up under the leadership of a new president. And, beyond that, this performance made it clear that Willow is bound to be the next Pink.

Advertisement

Pink performed her 2017 song, "What About Us," alongside her daughter, who Pink shares with husband Carey Hart. It was easy to see the family resemblance between the mother-daughter duo, who both dressed in all-black ensembles and sported coordinating pixie cuts. And, it's certainly not just their looks that they have in common; it's clear that some serious pipes also run in this family.

Willow wowed the crowd while singing with a group of background singers and a guitarist and taking on her solo with grace and power. For those watching who thought Willow's vocals sounded familiar, it may be because, despite her youth, her voice has already reached the masses. She joined her mom on "The Greatest Showman: Reimagined" album to sing "A Million Dreams (Reprise)."

Advertisement