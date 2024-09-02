Hallmark Hunk Christopher Russell's Wife Is A Former Playboy Model

Christopher Russell is undoubtedly one of the hottest leading men in Hallmark, who starred in several holiday movies on the network. He is married to an equally stunning and gorgeous woman — Tailor James. James is a former Playboy model. She appeared as Playboy's Miss June 2003 centerfold and on dozens of covers for the magazine. The international model was also featured in other well-known men's magazines, including FHM, Maxim, Esquire, Max and GQ. Russell's wife also appeared in international lingerie and swimwear catalogs and ad campaigns.

James has seemingly taken a step back from her modeling career to focus on her family life with Russell. Although there is limited information about her, the "Forever Christmas" star is a proud husband and flaunts his wife on social media from time to time. However, he doesn't tag her in his posts, presumably to protect her privacy.

In a post on Instagram in 2018, Russell revealed that they had been together since 2004 and called James the love of his life and soulmate. He also used the hashtag #loveatfirstsight, hinting that he instantly fell in love with her the moment he laid his eyes on her. "14 years later and my heart still skips a beat when you walk in the room. Happy anniversary to the#loveofmylife#loveatfirstsight#soulmate," he wrote in the caption. Russell is definitely one of the celebrities who has said the sweetest things about their significant other.

