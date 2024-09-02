Hallmark Hunk Christopher Russell's Wife Is A Former Playboy Model
Christopher Russell is undoubtedly one of the hottest leading men in Hallmark, who starred in several holiday movies on the network. He is married to an equally stunning and gorgeous woman — Tailor James. James is a former Playboy model. She appeared as Playboy's Miss June 2003 centerfold and on dozens of covers for the magazine. The international model was also featured in other well-known men's magazines, including FHM, Maxim, Esquire, Max and GQ. Russell's wife also appeared in international lingerie and swimwear catalogs and ad campaigns.
James has seemingly taken a step back from her modeling career to focus on her family life with Russell. Although there is limited information about her, the "Forever Christmas" star is a proud husband and flaunts his wife on social media from time to time. However, he doesn't tag her in his posts, presumably to protect her privacy.
In a post on Instagram in 2018, Russell revealed that they had been together since 2004 and called James the love of his life and soulmate. He also used the hashtag #loveatfirstsight, hinting that he instantly fell in love with her the moment he laid his eyes on her. "14 years later and my heart still skips a beat when you walk in the room. Happy anniversary to the#loveofmylife#loveatfirstsight#soulmate," he wrote in the caption. Russell is definitely one of the celebrities who has said the sweetest things about their significant other.
Christopher Russell flaunts his wife on social media
Christopher Russell is visibly happy with his married life and very much in love with his wife because Tailor James is a regular on his Instagram feed. In May, the "Where Your Heart Belongs" star shared three photos on Instagram from what seemed to be a family vacation. One shot featured him and his wife smiling at the camera. The second photo featured Russell on the beach with their kids. And the third one was a shot of their two children holding hands while walking along the shore.
In 2020, he shared another beach selfie on Instagram to mark her birthday. "Wife. Partner. Lover. Friend. Happy birthday to the love of my life #iloveyoubigtime," he wrote in the caption. In 2018, he also shared another smiling selfie (above) of just the two of them enjoying the sandy beach and blue sky. He seemingly hinted that it was just the two of them and the kids were away for the perfect getaway because he wrote, "just you and I" and used the hashtags "#happiness #perfectgetaway #loveofmylife #spf75 #taketimeforeachother."
In 2017, the "Land of the Dead" actor shared a throwback photo of them taken on Christmas 2012. According to him, they were only a "family of two" at the time because they took the selfie four months before they welcomed their daughter. He jokingly added that it was "4 months before the late night Zesty Doritos and pickle cravings subsided."
Christopher Russell is a family man
Christopher Russell is not just a loving husband to Tailor James; he's also a dedicated dad to their two kids. The couple welcomed their daughter in April 2013 and their son in October 2015. Russell is a family man and it is evident in the way he posts and talks about his wife and children.
In an interview on "Hallmarkies Podcast" in 2020 for his movie "Love in the Forecast," he said being quarantined with his family was a "positive experience" because it took him back to the time when his kids were younger. According to him, they did a lot of baking and crafts and he complimented his wife for being very good at making caramel sauce.
He also posts his family on social media. In one post on Instagram, he shared a family photo of everyone outdoors with him carrying all of them. "Family. Where life begins and love never ends.- I love you three bigger than the thing that's bigger than the universe!" he captioned the post. He also shared a black and white family photo on the same social media platform in December 2018 and included a quote that spoke volumes about his relationship with his family. "'When you love what you have, you have everything you need. Find your tribe, love them hard' – Anonymous," the caption read.