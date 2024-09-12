The False Rumor Queen Elizabeth Knighted Donald Trump, Debunked
The concept of knights has evolved throughout history, and in modern times, this prestigious title has been conferred on a variety of people, including celebrities of many different backgrounds. However, Donald Trump is not among these recipients. An unfounded claim about Queen Elizabeth knighting Trump popped up on X (formerly Twitter) in September 2022. Shared by numerous users, the post, which appeared to be authored by Trump, read, "I never told anybody but she knighted me in private." Fact-checking efforts by the Associated Press revealed that everything about the post was false. In addition, one of Trump's spokespeople refuted the idea that the former president made this claim.
While it's true that knighthood ceremonies can be public or private, even if Trump had been knighted by the late queen, things would have looked a little different. Since he's not a United Kingdom citizen, it wouldn't have involved the iconic gesture of Elizabeth tapping him on the shoulders with a sword. He wouldn't have been entitled to refer to himself as "Sir," either.
To be considered for knighthood, there's a nomination application along with a requirement for recommendation letters. The application process usually takes over two years, and people can't recommend themselves for the honor. While Trump's knighthood was a wild internet rumor, three United States presidents actually received this impressive honor. For his military leadership, Dwight Eisenhower was knighted by Elizabeth's father, King George VI, mid-way through World War II, and nine years before Eisenhower won the 1952 presidential election.
Queen Elizabeth knighted Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush
Queen Elizabeth met 13 out of 14 presidents during her reign, and she hit it off with some more than others. In the case of Donald Trump, there were reportedly some faux paus, including being late for tea. While some claimed the queen was dismayed by Trump's manners, Trump appeared to be charmed by the monarch and claimed they had an entertaining, convivial connection during his 2019 visit to the United Kingdom.
Elizabeth knighted two former United States presidents during her reign. Ronald Reagan was knighted in 1989 during a private lunch with the queen, Prince Philip, and Reagan's wife, Nancy Reagan. He first met Elizabeth in the U.K. to discuss the Falklands War, and they bonded riding horses together. Elizabeth and Philip even came to the U.S. to hang out at the Reagans' ranch and ride their horses. While Reagan was bowled over to receive his knighthood insignia, the queen unleashed her dry wit and reportedly told her friend, "Don't drop them" (via Los Angeles Times).
George H.W. Bush was also knighted behind the scenes over lunch at Buckingham Palace after his presidency concluded. Although Bush and the queen were distant cousins, his U.S. citizenship made for a low-key ceremony. Elizabeth and Bush also shared a close friendship. When she came to the U.S., Bush took the queen to Congress and invited her to dinner with his family, where she purportedly teased future President George W. Bush by asking him if he were a "black sheep" (via Fox News).