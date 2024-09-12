The False Rumor Queen Elizabeth Knighted Donald Trump, Debunked

The concept of knights has evolved throughout history, and in modern times, this prestigious title has been conferred on a variety of people, including celebrities of many different backgrounds. However, Donald Trump is not among these recipients. An unfounded claim about Queen Elizabeth knighting Trump popped up on X (formerly Twitter) in September 2022. Shared by numerous users, the post, which appeared to be authored by Trump, read, "I never told anybody but she knighted me in private." Fact-checking efforts by the Associated Press revealed that everything about the post was false. In addition, one of Trump's spokespeople refuted the idea that the former president made this claim.

While it's true that knighthood ceremonies can be public or private, even if Trump had been knighted by the late queen, things would have looked a little different. Since he's not a United Kingdom citizen, it wouldn't have involved the iconic gesture of Elizabeth tapping him on the shoulders with a sword. He wouldn't have been entitled to refer to himself as "Sir," either.

To be considered for knighthood, there's a nomination application along with a requirement for recommendation letters. The application process usually takes over two years, and people can't recommend themselves for the honor. While Trump's knighthood was a wild internet rumor, three United States presidents actually received this impressive honor. For his military leadership, Dwight Eisenhower was knighted by Elizabeth's father, King George VI, mid-way through World War II, and nine years before Eisenhower won the 1952 presidential election.

