The 'Superhero' Celeb Moms Are Launching A 'Cozy Evolution'
Motherhood is a big transition, and it can sometimes feel unsettling, particularly for new moms. That's why Momcozy is working to make this adjustment easier by offering moms everywhere a supportive community to help women feel empowered in their choices. As the name implies, Momcozy's mission is to "make every mother feel comfortable and supported in the parenting process, helping them find balance and ease in their busy lives." The company not only offers a comprehensive array of pregnancy and early motherhood products, but it also aims to celebrate and support every woman's individuality and personal growth through its "Cozy Village."
Since 2018, Momcozy has offered a variety of award-winning products to support maternity and breastfeeding, such as body pillows and breast pumps, as well as baby gear like monitors and carriers. With their stylish, functional designs, these items make life easier and more comfortable for women as they take the first steps in their mothering journeys.
In addition to offering versatile, helpful products, Momcozy takes things a step further by fostering a sense of community too. They work to promote work-life balance by supporting moms during New York Fashion Week or through pop-up events for Breastfeeding Awareness Month. Momcozy has also partnered with actors Caity Lotz and Danielle Panabaker to provide real-life examples of navigating motherhood through their #CozyEvolution campaign, to build a supportive and empowering community.
Danielle Panabaker is a seasoned mom of two
Danielle Panabaker and Caity Lotz go way back. The two actors have played superheroes together on multiple shows, including "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "The Flash." Panabaker is also a familiar face on Hallmark, appearing in "Christmas Joy" and "Recipe for Love." She and her husband Hayes Robbins are parents of two children, born in 2020 and 2022. True to Momcozy's mission of community support, Panabaker encouraged her friend and colleague during an interview promoting the brand's "Cozy Evolution."
She reminded Lotz that parts of her acting experiences actually dovetailed with motherhood, quipping, "All those night shoots keeping you up late — it gets you ready for the lack of sleep that's coming." Panabaker is grateful for all the moms who lent support and encouragement to her when she was a new mother, and now she's on a mission to reciprocate and continue to build that sense of community.
By partnering with Momcozy, she's helping to promote the company's virtual support group, the "Cozy Village." As the Hallmark star encouraged other mothers, "Find your people if you need a little extra support," promising, "There's another mom out there going through the same thing you are."
Caity Lotz is just beginning her motherhood journey
Caity Lotz is known for portraying White Canary, and she's played this superhero across TV series like "The Flash," "Supergirl," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," but she's currently enjoying the most superhuman role of all time: Mom. Lotz is married to actor Kyle Schmid, and the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in April 2024. "Gaining weight for the role of a lifetime," she captioned her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. Since then, Lotz has shared her thoughts on the beginnings of her motherhood journey with her fans on several occasions.
On Mother's Day, Lotz noted how her pregnancy has impacted her perceptions of the mother/child relationship, writing, "I'm just beginning to grasp how powerful that love really is." While she's been celebrating the excitement of becoming a mother, Lotz has also been candid about her worries. Before her baby's arrival, she confided in her friend, Danielle Panabaker, during an interview with Momcozy.
"It's been a bit overwhelming," Lotz admitted. "One of the things I find is how important community is [...] the community of moms who have already gone through it is so helpful." Providing moms an opportunity to grow together at every stage of their journey is precisely why Lotz and Panabaker are partnering with Momcozy to grow a "Cozy Village" of support and empowerment.