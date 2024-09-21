The Truth About Marilyn Monroe's Divorce From Arthur Miller

Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller were a surprising pairing from the start, but that didn't mean there wasn't real love between them. Quite the contrary; Monroe spoke openly about the last of her three husbands being the great love of her life. Even so, the two parted ways just a few years after tying the knot. In a 1960 interview with Georges Belmont, translated from French to English for "Marilyn Monroe and the Camera," the Hollywood icon revealed that she first met the esteemed playwright in 1951. Though they didn't begin a relationship for several more years, Monroe confessed that she was smitten right away. "I don't know how to say it, but I was in love with him from the first moment," the legendary actor shared. Elsewhere in the interview, she elaborated that it was Miller's own sensitivity as well as his ability to see her sensitivity that drew her to the writer.

Sadly, though, what seemed promising at first wasn't built to last. In November 1960, the couple announced that they were splitting up, and early the following year, Monroe filed for divorce in Juarez, Mexico. According to reports, the court was opened by the judge specifically so she could file as quickly as possible. Ironically, given her subsequent links to him, Monroe arrived in Mexico the day of President John F. Kennedy's inauguration. No coincidence there since the "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" star reportedly hoped to slide under the radar while everyone was focused on something else — a quiet, yet speedy end to what had once seemed like a genuine love story. However, after their divorce was finalized, details emerged suggesting that Monroe and Miller's marriage was no fairytale.

