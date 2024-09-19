Times Ty Pennington Clapped Back At Social Media Haters

Ty Pennington may be one of the nicest guys on TV, but even this loveable HGTV star can't resist a clap back every now and then, especially when the trolls are out in force.

In 2018, Pennington was forced to hit back after a handful of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" stories ended in tragedy, including some families having their properties foreclosed on. "There's a couple of stories that families lost their home. We left them with a financial adviser. However, if the family chooses to triple-mortgage their house to start a business that they've never done before just to see if they can get into it, that's their own demise," the former host of the ABC show told The Wrap. "That's how you lose your home, is you're like, 'Oh, let's use it as a lottery ticket and see what we can get out of it.' And then you lose it because you can't make the payment," he added. However, that's not the only time the star has had to speak out to stop the negativity — and on more than one occasion, he's done it on social media.

