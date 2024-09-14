What The Kids From Homeward Bound Look Like Today

It's been more than 30 years since audiences saw lost pets Chance the American bulldog, Shadow the golden retriever, and Sassy the Himalayan cat make their death-defying odyssey back home in the beloved Disney movie, "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey." The movie still holds up, unlike many other films that came out during the '90s. While most of the movie focused on the three lovable animal characters — voiced by Michael J. Fox, Don Ameche, and Sally Field, respectively — the pets' human counterparts were also an important part of the story. Are any of the former child actors, like many of their peers, still acting?

Kevin Chevalia, Benj Thall, and Veronica Lauren played onscreen siblings in both the first movie and its 1996 sequel, "Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco." Only one of them appears to still be in the Hollywood business, switching gears to work behind the camera instead of in front of it. All three stars reunited in January 2023 for the movie's 30th anniversary, joined by their onscreen dad, Robert Hays, as well as several crew members, including director Duwayne Dunham. Three decades is a long time, so here's what the kids from "Homeward Bound" have been up to since they made the classic '90s movie and how much they have changed over the years.