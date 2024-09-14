What The Kids From Homeward Bound Look Like Today
It's been more than 30 years since audiences saw lost pets Chance the American bulldog, Shadow the golden retriever, and Sassy the Himalayan cat make their death-defying odyssey back home in the beloved Disney movie, "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey." The movie still holds up, unlike many other films that came out during the '90s. While most of the movie focused on the three lovable animal characters — voiced by Michael J. Fox, Don Ameche, and Sally Field, respectively — the pets' human counterparts were also an important part of the story. Are any of the former child actors, like many of their peers, still acting?
Kevin Chevalia, Benj Thall, and Veronica Lauren played onscreen siblings in both the first movie and its 1996 sequel, "Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco." Only one of them appears to still be in the Hollywood business, switching gears to work behind the camera instead of in front of it. All three stars reunited in January 2023 for the movie's 30th anniversary, joined by their onscreen dad, Robert Hays, as well as several crew members, including director Duwayne Dunham. Three decades is a long time, so here's what the kids from "Homeward Bound" have been up to since they made the classic '90s movie and how much they have changed over the years.
Kevin Chevalia played Jamie Burnford-Seaver
The youngest of the Burnford-Seaver siblings, Kevin Chevalia was nearly 7 years old when the movie first premiered. Now an adult, he sports a full beard. According to both his IMDb page and Facebook account, he's currently living in Indianapolis, Indiana, working as an engineer for Amtrak. Talk about a 180-degree difference from acting! His IMDb page also revealed that he earned his bachelor's degree in 2008 from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Moreover, he used to work at Marquette Rail as an engineer.
Chevalia's last credited acting role was in the "Homeward Bound" sequel, which turns 30 in 2026. In fact, he only starred in three movies during his acting career, two of which were the "Homeward Bound" movies. The other was a 1992 comedy called "Folks!" which also starred Don Ameche, Chevalia's "Homeward Bound " co-star who voiced Shadow in the first film.
While his Facebook is mostly private, Chevalia did post a photo of the first "Homeward Bound" movie's cover to his page in 2006 with the cheeky caption, "Yeah I did this so [what's] your point?" Other public pictures include a young Chevalia wearing train conductor attire (above).
Benj Thall played Peter Burnford-Seaver
The oldest of the siblings, Benj Thall gave a gut-wrenching performance at the end of the movie, begrudgingly accepting that his wise, old dog Shadow was just too weak to make it back home with the younger Chance and Sassy. Thankfully, Shadow did end up making it back, but Peter's heartbreak made it a memorable scene in the film. Unlike his onscreen brother, Thall is still in the industry, having studied filmmaking at the USC School of Cinema & Television. In addition to acting, he has also taken his talents behind the camera. His most recent work was for the podcast series "Otter Space," which premiered in 2022. Thall wore several hats for that production, credited as director, writer, and producer.
Thall is an award-winning filmmaker, winning the 2021 Golden Trailer for Best TV Spot for his work on the Netflix movie, "6 Underground," per his website. He's also won Clio Awards in the key art section for his work on the Brad Pitt film "Bullet Train" and the Josh Brolin series "Outer Range."
Thall's Instagram is filled with photos of his adorable Goldendoodle named Twila, including a precious video of Twila watching the first "Homeward Bound" movie (above).
Veronica Lauren played Hope Burnford-Seaver
Portraying the middle child of the bunch, Veronica Lauren continued acting until 2010, concluding with a short film called "Widow." In between the two "Homeward Bound" movies and her last credited role, Lauren worked on several major movies and TV shows, including "American Pie," "7th Heaven," and "Cold Case." She played Cynthia Austin on the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives" from 2001 to 2007, culminating in 65 episodes.
Her LinkedIn page simply states her occupation as 'Actress at USA Self Employed,' with no updated activity. The former child star keeps a low profile online, so not much is known about her personal life. The U.S. Sun, however, reported she now goes by Veronica Lauren Sawyer.
In 2023, she did appear with several of her former co-stars and crew members in Los Angeles, California, to help celebrate the first "Homeward Bound" movie's 30th anniversary. She was all smiles at the event, as were the other celebrities. According to Lauren's onscreen older brother in an interview with Laughing Place, the three child stars "immediately became siblings on set." Seeing how the trio hugged each other and posed for photos at the event shows nothing has changed in three decades.