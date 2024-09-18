How Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Gets Along With His Family

After his tragic death in January 2008, Heath Ledger left behind a daughter, Matilda. Now an adult, Matilda Ledger was raised by her mother, actor Michelle Williams, in the United States, following her father's death. However, the late movie star's daughter has still managed to maintain a healthy relationship with the "Dark Knight" star's family, which resides in Australia. Before Heath's daughter started college, she decided to take a gap year in Australia to visit her dad's family, who live in Perth.

In January 2022, Australian outlet Women's Day exclusively reported that the teenage Matilda not only planned to spend a long period of time in her father's home country but was considering attending university there. According to the outlet, Matilda intended to grow closer to her Aunt Kate and was also excited to spend more time with both of her grandparents. Prior to Matilda's gap year in Australia, her grandfather, Kim Ledger, revealed that he and his wife only see their "little New Yorker" about once a year, so having their granddaughter living close by most likely came as an absolute delight for the grandparents. It is not clear how long the teen stayed in Australia, but she seems to be living in New York again since she was spotted in Brooklyn with her mom in summer 2024.

