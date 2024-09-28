How Prince William Knows Steve Irwin's Son, Robert

Prince William and Robert Irwin have one major thing in common, and it's that they want to save the world — through environmental conservation, that is. The son of "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin has been collaborating with the Prince of Wales on his Earthshot Prize, which tackles climate change at a global scale.

Established by Prince William in 2020, the prize is a means to "search for and scale the most innovative solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges," according to the official website. The efforts focus on five pillars of change: clean air, restore and protect nature, revive oceans, repair the climate, and reduce waste. In September 2024, Irwin accepted the role as one of the environmental award's global ambassadors, after working closely with the prince at the November 2023 Earthshot Prize awards.

In 2023, Irwin participated in the third annual Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore, where he presented one of the five £1 million awards. When asked to be a part of the awards, Irwin said: "It was this amazing golden opportunity to join forces with a real kindred spirit, someone who shares our family's goal and who's dedicated his life to helping conserve our planet." (via The Telegraph).

