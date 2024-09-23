Trump's Plan If He Loses 2024 Election Uncovers Crack In His Ego

When President Joe Biden declined to run for re-election, Donald Trump became the oldest person to run for president — he's 78. He's currently in the midst of his third run for the presidency, and this will be the last time he runs. If he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris, he won't be making a fourth bid for president in 2028. He'd be 82, a year younger than Biden is now. Trump recently explained this to Sharyl Attkisson at Mar-a-Lago in an interview for the show "Full Measure" (via WPDE ABC15). He spoke about possibly losing in 2024 in a way that seemed much less braggadocious than he has been at rallies and on his social media accounts.

In the episode, which aired on September 22, Attkisson asked, "If you are not successful this time, do you see yourself running again in four years?" He replied: "No, I don't. I think ... that will be it. I don't see that at all. Hopefully, we're gonna be successful."

Of course, the interview could have been edited and cut him off there, but with what we saw, he doesn't seem to be displaying a lot of confidence. It might be that he's seeing some signs of losing in recent polls, including one from Fox News, which puts Harris ahead of Trump. He also didn't repeat his refrain that if an election goes the way he doesn't like, it's "rigged."