Trump's Plan If He Loses 2024 Election Uncovers Crack In His Ego
When President Joe Biden declined to run for re-election, Donald Trump became the oldest person to run for president — he's 78. He's currently in the midst of his third run for the presidency, and this will be the last time he runs. If he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris, he won't be making a fourth bid for president in 2028. He'd be 82, a year younger than Biden is now. Trump recently explained this to Sharyl Attkisson at Mar-a-Lago in an interview for the show "Full Measure" (via WPDE ABC15). He spoke about possibly losing in 2024 in a way that seemed much less braggadocious than he has been at rallies and on his social media accounts.
In the episode, which aired on September 22, Attkisson asked, "If you are not successful this time, do you see yourself running again in four years?" He replied: "No, I don't. I think ... that will be it. I don't see that at all. Hopefully, we're gonna be successful."
Of course, the interview could have been edited and cut him off there, but with what we saw, he doesn't seem to be displaying a lot of confidence. It might be that he's seeing some signs of losing in recent polls, including one from Fox News, which puts Harris ahead of Trump. He also didn't repeat his refrain that if an election goes the way he doesn't like, it's "rigged."
Donald Trump's tepid response caught people's attention
Whatever the reason for Donald Trump's fairly lackluster response about the chance of losing to Vice President Kamala Harris, it's a far cry from his 2016 claim that, "we're going to win so much, you're going to be so sick and tired of winning," as reported by the Billings Gazette. People on social media noticed Donald's confirmation that this would be his last presidential run and how unenthused he seemed. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Trumps statement about not running in 2028 when he loses had the feel of a tired, defeated old man." Another said: "Trump is done. He has nothing left. Even his lies are low energy. He has lost his mojo"
Trump's age, energy levels, and mental capacity has been top of mind for some during this election cycle. One person who has raised concerns is his nephew Fred Trump III, the son of Donald's late brother Fred Trump Jr. In his recent book, "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way," he wrote that Donald's father (his grandfather) and others in the family had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In an interview on "The Dean Obeidallah Show," Fred talked about how he's seeing similar "warning signs" of decline in Donald as he did with others in his family.