What Happened To Bridget Fonda?

The name Fonda is synonymous with acting, and Bridget Fonda jumped into her career early on. As a young kid, Bridget appeared with her dad, Peter Fonda, in an uncredited role in "Easy Rider." And as an adult, she quickly began accruing a long list of TV and film credits, including starring roles in "Single White Female" and Lake Placid," among many others. However, after years of success following the career path of her grandfather, Henry Fonda, her stunning aunt, Jane Fonda, and her dad, Bridget abruptly stopped acting, with her last credit being all the way back in 2002.

Advertisement

Her career was initially disrupted by a scary car accident, which occurred the following year. The roads were slick following heavy rain, and Bridget's vehicle went careening off the edge and overturned. Luckily, she had her seatbelt on, sustaining two fractured vertebrae in what could have been a fatal accident. The actor was scheduled to appear in multiple episodes of "The Practice," but her injuries sadly prevented her from participating. In November of that same year, Bridget married Danny Elfman, a famous musician and composer. In 2005, their son, Oliver Elfman, was born.

Bridget has remained out of the spotlight ever since, with the exception of a few infrequent appearances, like a 2009 film premiere. Over a decade later, the once prolific actor was photographed by paparazzi by chance when she was going about her daily life. Other happenstance encounters occurred in 2023 and 2024, when Bridget and Oliver were spotted taking a trip together. Also in 2023, Bridget affirmed that she didn't intend to act again, reasoning, "It's too nice being a civilian," (via the Daily Mail).

Advertisement