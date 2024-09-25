Ty Pennington's Reaction To Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Co-Star's Murder Is So Sad

HGTV star Ty Pennington took to Instagram on September 25, 2024, to mourn the loss of his former co-star Eduardo Xol, marking another "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" tragedy. Pennington shared a picture of himself smiling alongside Xol and Paige Hemmis, who also worked on the ABC series, to his Instagram Story, pairing the snapshot with mournful piano music. "Devastated to hear about Eduardo's passing," read the photo's caption. "Truly the most genuine, kind soul." While Pennington hosted the controversial home reno show, Xol appeared as a designer from Seasons 2 through 8.

Xol, 58, sustained injuries from a reported stabbing on September 10 and passed away at the Desert Regional Medical Center on September 20. The Los Angeles native contacted the Palm Springs Police Department from an apartment on the morning of the 10th, with police reporting that he was in stable condition after sustaining significant injuries. While the assailant was not initially identified, police went on to arrest and charge 34-year-old Richard Joseph Gonzales in connection to the crime.