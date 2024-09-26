What We Know About Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie
Having three daughters with Faith Hill has clearly influenced some of singer Tim McGraw's political opinions. As part of an Instagram birthday tribute to his wife, McGraw said: "Let's honor the women in our lives with respect and make sure that we fight for their rights right alongside them!" While this comment doesn't include any clear political affiliation, it does subtly suggest which side of the women's rights aisle McGraw would place himself.
McGraw's Insta post continued, "Our girls could not have a better role model in their lives," and the burgeoning success story of their eldest child, Gracie, seems to back that statement up. Clearly, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are very supportive of their daughters, and not just by providing them with a lavish life that is worthy of country music royalty.
Although she doesn't seem to seek out the spotlight, who really is Gracie McGraw? Here, we'll share what we know about one of country music's most low-key famous daughters.
She has a budding career in theater
Although Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are country music icons, daughter Gracie McGraw appears to be following her own path to stardom. As Taste of Country reported, McGraw landed a role in the off-Broadway show, "Babe," in September 2024. McGraw posted the happy news on Instagram, gushing: "There are lots of words floating around in my head right now and I just can't seem to put together the right thing to say, but just know that I have never ever been more excited, scared, or ready for anything in my life."
The play is her first foray into theater and, unsurprisingly, her father couldn't be prouder, sharing the news of her debut on his Instagram page: "Check out our daughter Gracie in her debut! We are so proud of her!" However, this exciting opportunity isn't McGraw's first acting role: she also appeared in multiple episodes of the Tyler Perry series, "If Loving You is Wrong," which officially ended its television run in 2020.
She lost a dramatic amount of weight
Gracie McGraw's weight has fluctuated over the years — a fact that she hasn't been afraid to discuss on social media. In 2022, she began showing off photos of her weight loss, including one that she posted on Instagram with the caption: "I've never been comfortable in a bikini, but I got this one for $10 and I'm feeling glorious." Not only has Gracie inspired fans to embark on their own paths to better health, but she also partially motivated someone much closer to home. According to Men's Health, father Tim McGraw gradually shed 40 pounds after a young Gracie called attention to his weight while watching him in the film "Four Christmases" in the early 2000s.
Gracie has been very open about having a little extra help on her journey. As Life & Style reported, she responded to speculation that she had lost weight by using Ozempic with honesty: "I did use Ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."
As VeryWell Health explains, insulin resistance and other factors make it difficult for many women with PCOS to lose weight, and it's therefore likely Ozempic was a game-changer for Gracie's weight loss efforts. Regardless of how she reached her goals, her health and happiness is what matters most.