What We Know About Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie

Having three daughters with Faith Hill has clearly influenced some of singer Tim McGraw's political opinions. As part of an Instagram birthday tribute to his wife, McGraw said: "Let's honor the women in our lives with respect and make sure that we fight for their rights right alongside them!" While this comment doesn't include any clear political affiliation, it does subtly suggest which side of the women's rights aisle McGraw would place himself.

McGraw's Insta post continued, "Our girls could not have a better role model in their lives," and the burgeoning success story of their eldest child, Gracie, seems to back that statement up. Clearly, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are very supportive of their daughters, and not just by providing them with a lavish life that is worthy of country music royalty.

Although she doesn't seem to seek out the spotlight, who really is Gracie McGraw? Here, we'll share what we know about one of country music's most low-key famous daughters.