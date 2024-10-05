The Most Disturbing Details From Paul Walker's Autopsy

In the early 2010s, actor Paul Walker's career was just taking off. He'd wrapped up the sixth installment of his breakout role as Brian O'Conner in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. He was modelling for designer brands. He even started his own production company, Laguna Ridge Pictures, in 2012. But, in the midst of filming the seventh "Fast & Furious" movie, Walker was in a major motor vehicle accident that took his life, leaving his co-stars utterly distraught. After his death, the tragic details surrounding the crash and the circumstances that led up to it were revealed, and they were shocking.

Advertisement

According to the autopsy report obtained by The Los Angeles Times, on November 30, 2013, at approximately 3:30 pm, Walker was riding through Santa Clarita, California in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT with his buddy, Roger Rodas in the driver's seat. Rodas' speed reached 100 mph on a 45 mph road when he lost control of the vehicle. The car first struck a curb on the driver's side, then hit a tree, then a lamppost. The force of impact spun the car 180 degrees, eventually smashing the passenger side into another tree and bursting into flames. The report described the Porsche being split in half and mostly charred when authorities arrived. Neither Walker nor Rodas survived the crash.