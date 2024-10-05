Why Meryl Streep Refuses To Get Plastic Surgery

Remember that scene in the 2009 movie "It's Complicated" when Meryl Streep's character runs out of the doctor's office after a brow-lift consultation? Well, that's not far off from how the actor feels about cosmetic surgery herself. The movie mogul has been in Hollywood long enough to watch her peers go from wrinkles to plastic. She, however, has insisted she will never go under the knife, or get poked with a needle, for that matter.

Streep's powerful deliveries on the silver screen are what captivate her audience the most, not smile lines or crow's feet. That's not to say her un-Botoxed face isn't naturally stunning, with her prominent cheekbones and gorgeous blue eyes. Of course, like many people, it took Streep some time to find peace with her appearance. "So much of a young girl's life — of my life — was taken up with worrying if I was attractive enough, or appealing enough," she told Vanity Fair in 2009. "After a while, I got sort of tired of worrying about it."

However, the three-time Oscar winner doesn't judge the reasoning behind receiving cosmetic surgery. "To each his own," she said (via E! News). "I really understand the chagrin that accompanies aging, especially for a woman, but I think people look funny when they freeze their faces." In addition, Streep has gone deeper into her reasoning regarding why plastic surgery just isn't for her.

