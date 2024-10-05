Sad Details About HGTV's Jenn Todryk

Jenn Todryk may be best known for her HGTV show "No Demo Reno," but she's also a major mommy blogger. With her own site and over a million social media followers to match, it's no wonder that HGTV contacted her about doing her own show. Apparently, Todryk was approached twice about doing a series. She said yes the first time, but ended up getting pregnant before she went through with it and had to drop out. Then, according to an interview with DFW Child, she received another request from a different production company, "I talked to them and they were so easy. They were like, 'No, we'll do everything. We just need you. You like to renovate homes. We've seen your Instagram. We've seen you in your stories. We would love to make a show around you. We'll find the homes. We find the clients. You literally show up.'" That was the difference for her. Todryk needed support and it sounds like her producers gave her just that!

She shares three children with her loving husband Mike. They have two daughters and one son together and reside happily in Texas. While Todryk's life may seem glamorous, and fun, and easy, and all of the things everyone dreams of, that's just what's on the surface. The HGTV hostess has gone through some struggles of her own, opening up about personal losses and dealing with the price of fame.