Sad Details About HGTV's Jenn Todryk

Jenn Todryk may be best known for her HGTV show "No Demo Reno," but she's also a major mommy blogger. With her own site and over a million social media followers to match, it's no wonder that HGTV contacted her about doing her own show. Apparently, Todryk was approached twice about doing a series. She said yes the first time, but ended up getting pregnant before she went through with it and had to drop out. Then, according to an interview with DFW Child, she received another request from a different production company, "I talked to them and they were so easy. They were like, 'No, we'll do everything. We just need you. You like to renovate homes. We've seen your Instagram. We've seen you in your stories. We would love to make a show around you. We'll find the homes. We find the clients. You literally show up.'" That was the difference for her. Todryk needed support and it sounds like her producers gave her just that!
She shares three children with her loving husband Mike. They have two daughters and one son together and reside happily in Texas. While Todryk's life may seem glamorous, and fun, and easy, and all of the things everyone dreams of, that's just what's on the surface. The HGTV hostess has gone through some struggles of her own, opening up about personal losses and dealing with the price of fame.
Jenn's recent familial losses
In December 2023, Jenn Todryk posted to her Instagram story and shared the news that her grandmother had passed away. As reported by Heavy, the story said, "My Grandma was such a strong woman who loved her family more than anything else in the world. There will never be a grandma sweet as you." This heart-wrenching sentiment was followed by a string of text that read "Rest in peace Grandma." This isn't the first time Todryk's gone through the loss of a grandparent, in fact, it was just one year earlier that she lost her grandfather as well. In April of 2022, Todryk's grandfather unfortunately passed away while in hospice. Afterward, her and the family moved her grandmother from Ohio to Texas so that she could be closer to the rest of the family.
The main difference in her grandparents' deaths, as noted by Todryk, was that while her grandmother passed peacefully in her sleep, it was the exact opposite for her grandpa. "It was not painless, and it was not peaceful and it was really hard." Grief in itself is difficult, and learning how to grieve is even tougher. "I think watching a parent lose a parent is one of the hardest things, if not the hardest thing, I've had to watch," Todryk admitted after spending two years consoling her parents, while also mourning herself.
Having fans means having haters too
Hosting a show on one of 2023's top 10 non-news networks is a big shift from social media work. In August 2023, Todryk went on Mina Starsiak Hawk's podcast. During the interview, the two discussed some of the pros and cons of being TV personalities. "The HGTV fans are amazing," Todryk began, "but they can be ruthless, and they can be mean, and judgy. And I've noticed that because whenever [I got more followers from my show] I noticed that there was a change, and it was a little more negative." It wasn't just Todryk that felt this way either, Starsiak Hawk agreed and said, "The thing is it is 99% amazing, supportive comments to one nasty one, but it's hard not to just remember the one nasty one."
As someone with such a substantial following, Todryk can't exactly escape the criticism either. Social media is part of her job, and unfortunately haters have become a part of social media. While Todryk suggests humor as a coping mechanism, even she admits that even the strongest person in the world would, "wonder if there is a little bit of truth" to the hateful comments.