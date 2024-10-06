Did Meghan Markle Use Her College Boyfriend For Star Power? Inside Her Relationship With Steve Lepore

Ever the social climber, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex got her start ascending the hierarchical ladder while in college. Even in her first year of attending Northwestern University in Illinois, Meghan's friends had a feeling she was using her romances to get ahead in life.

Coming on the heels of being crowned Homecoming Queen at St. Francis Catholic School, Meghan seemed ready to establish herself as a popular contender at her new home away from Los Angeles. Used to being praised and admired for snagging leading roles in school plays, the pairing of Meghan and prize basketball player Steve Lepore was different for the now-royal.

Lepore was more of a presence at Northwestern than newcomer Meghan. For the first time in her scholarly life, Meghan found herself not at the center of attention within a relationship. Instead, Lepore was the one with excitement perpetually following him — something of which Meghan's longtime childhood friends took note. According to Express, royal biographer Andrew Morton mentioned Meghan "changed gears during her time at Northwestern."

