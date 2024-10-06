Did Meghan Markle Use Her College Boyfriend For Star Power? Inside Her Relationship With Steve Lepore
Ever the social climber, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex got her start ascending the hierarchical ladder while in college. Even in her first year of attending Northwestern University in Illinois, Meghan's friends had a feeling she was using her romances to get ahead in life.
Coming on the heels of being crowned Homecoming Queen at St. Francis Catholic School, Meghan seemed ready to establish herself as a popular contender at her new home away from Los Angeles. Used to being praised and admired for snagging leading roles in school plays, the pairing of Meghan and prize basketball player Steve Lepore was different for the now-royal.
Lepore was more of a presence at Northwestern than newcomer Meghan. For the first time in her scholarly life, Meghan found herself not at the center of attention within a relationship. Instead, Lepore was the one with excitement perpetually following him — something of which Meghan's longtime childhood friends took note. According to Express, royal biographer Andrew Morton mentioned Meghan "changed gears during her time at Northwestern."
Meghan Markle's relationship with Steve Lepore boosted her popularity
Before rocking the royal world, Meghan Markle left California for an education in Illinois. Running into each other during Meghan's first year at Northwestern, friends were quick to describe the future royal and Steve Lepore as "quite the pair," according to a former classmate (via Express). Meghan made it apparent she wanted to create an immediate impression in her new surroundings and build her way up from there.
Per The Sun, dating someone "who was already settled and popular was important for her." Not only did her dalliance with Lepore raise her status within the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, but friends also remember Meghan mentioning how dating someone so tall made her "feel petite." It was clear Meghan loved being seen with Lepore. Many of Meghan's college connections have gone on to bring up her obsession with Lepore's body. Constantly gushing about his physical features, from his impressive chest circumference to his height, Meghan seemed genuinely smitten with the basketball star.
However, their romance was short-lived, with Lepore transferring to Wake Forest University in North Carolina within several months of them launching their relationship. Lepore, himself now a married man and father, continued his athletic career. On top of being a family man, he is also a coach at Eastern Kentucky University. Meghan went on to marry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Together, the couple have two children and live in Montecito, California.