How HGTV's Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Made Their Weight Loss Transformation Happen

The stars of HGTV's "Bargain Block" are taking their expertise in home improvement down to The Big Easy, which they say has come along with some unexpected health benefits. Construction and design connoisseurs Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have been working in New Orleans, Louisiana on their spin-off show "Bargain Block New Orleans," which is a world of difference from their usual location of Detroit, Michigan, where they film their flagship series.

Bynum took to Instagram to share that he and Thomas had been on a health kick during their stay down south, and the effects are totally noticeable. According to HGTV, the couple's spin-off will be their biggest creative feat as they get used to NOLA's unique architecture and a highly competitive real estate market. The home improvement channel posted the announcement on Instagram, saying that Bynum and Thomas will be "dancing in a Mardi Gras parade and enjoying a crawfish boil, along with other vibrant local experiences!" With all that activity in such a lively city, it's no wonder the two have succeeded thus far in their weight loss journey. And check out their impressive before and after pictures!

