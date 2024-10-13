How HGTV's Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Made Their Weight Loss Transformation Happen
The stars of HGTV's "Bargain Block" are taking their expertise in home improvement down to The Big Easy, which they say has come along with some unexpected health benefits. Construction and design connoisseurs Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have been working in New Orleans, Louisiana on their spin-off show "Bargain Block New Orleans," which is a world of difference from their usual location of Detroit, Michigan, where they film their flagship series.
Bynum took to Instagram to share that he and Thomas had been on a health kick during their stay down south, and the effects are totally noticeable. According to HGTV, the couple's spin-off will be their biggest creative feat as they get used to NOLA's unique architecture and a highly competitive real estate market. The home improvement channel posted the announcement on Instagram, saying that Bynum and Thomas will be "dancing in a Mardi Gras parade and enjoying a crawfish boil, along with other vibrant local experiences!" With all that activity in such a lively city, it's no wonder the two have succeeded thus far in their weight loss journey. And check out their impressive before and after pictures!
Keith Bynum says he and Evan Thomas were on a journey to better health in the winter of 2024
In his June 2024 post on Instagram, Keith Bynum showed off his new physique next to his equally trim partner, Evan Thomas. Bynum said in his caption on the post that the before photo was his and Thomas' wake-up call to start a healthier lifestyle. They vowed to make healthier food choices, as well as incorporate exercise more frequently into their routine. "From new years [sic] to now, Evan is down around 45 pounds and I am down about 20," Bynum wrote.
The home improvement star added that the warm weather made things easier. "I will say, working in New Orleans during what would have been a sleepy winter up north really helped shape us up," Bynum penned. Now the pair look better than ever, and their confidence is unmistakable on social media. In a photo carousel on Instagram, Thomas posted a shirtless pic, on which his followers were quick to comment. "I see a 3 pack coming lol," one user wrote. Their fans seemed very encouraging of the couple's road to fitness, with many expressing their support on Bynum's post. Fellow HGTV star Jenny Marrs commented, saying: "Congrats guys! You always look great!" Another user asked jokingly how one stays eating healthy with all that amazing Louisiana cuisine, to which Bynum replied: "hahaha was hard beyond belief lol."