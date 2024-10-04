Teen idols like Adam Brody have been a staple of the entertainment landscape for decades, yet the careers of the button-cute young men who are marketed as the objects of desire for teenage girls tend to have a short shelf life.

While many of these — say, Fabian and Troy Donahue in the 1950s, or 1970s-era crushes Leif Garrett and Bobby Sherman — have long since been relegated to where-are-they-now terrain, there have been notable exceptions. Frank Sinatra, for example, was once derided for entertaining "bobbysoxers" before emerging as one of Hollywood's biggest multi-hyphenate stars, while such actors as Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg, and the ever-complicated Johnny Depp all transcended their teen-idol origins to gain mainstream respect as adults. Like the latter stars, Adam Brody has demonstrated that he is no one-trick pony. After making fans swoon as "adorkable" nerdy sex symbol Seth Cohen on hit Fox teen drama "The O.C.," he's gone on to enjoy a successful career in both film and television.

As fans and critics alike praise his fall 2024 project — a delightful Netflix rom-com series in which he stars as an L.A. rabbi who falls for a neurotic shiksa (Kristen Bell) — it's easy to forget the long and winding road that took him there. For a fully fleshed-out look at his journey so far, keep on reading to experience the stunning transformation of Adam Brody.