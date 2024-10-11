Scott Disick's Most Scandalous Age Gap Relationships

Scott Disick's dating life is nothing short of controversial, thanks to his seemingly particular taste in women. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is notorious for dating younger partners following his split from Kourtney Kardashian. Disick's dating preference apparently doesn't sit well with his daughter, Penelope Disick. In a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," she blasted her father's choice of girlfriends. "[She should be] older. 20s? You're 40! You're not going to date someone 19," Penelope savagely told Disick (via Entertainment Tonight). "A good personality. She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym."

Advertisement

Although Disick has been with several younger girls, his love for Kardashian remains. In November 2020, a source told Us Weekly that he is open to getting back together with the reality star. "Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place," the insider claimed.

That may not happen, though, as Kardashian is happily married to Travis Barker. With Kardashian fully moved on, it's no surprise that Disick is doing the same. But in his defense, he wasn't really looking for young girls. "They happen to be attracted to me because I look young," he told Andy Cohen on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion (via Page Six). "That's what I'm telling myself." Here's a look at some of his controversial exes with significant double-digit age gaps.

Advertisement