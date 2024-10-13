What Is Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Coparenting Relationship Like Post-Divorce?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's highly-publicized relationship has been full of ups and downs. The reality TV star filed for divorce from her husband of six years in February 2021. In addition to ironing out the division of their pricey assets, which helped to create the former couple's insanely glamorous lifestyle, Kim and Ye had to settle on a custody arrangement for their four kids; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. After news of their split broke, several reports suggested that the soon-to-be exes were on good terms and were focused on their children's well-being above all else. However, their relationship didn't seem all that amicable in January 2022.

While speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, the "Heartless" hitmaker claimed that his ex-wife's security had barred him from entering her home on at least one occasion, even though North personally invited him there. To add more salt to Ye's wounds, Kim's then-beau, Pete Davidson, was supposedly in her abode at the time. A few days before the interview aired, Chicago celebrated her fourth birthday with her nearest and dearest. However, the little girl's father went on Instagram Live to claim that he couldn't be at the party because he wasn't aware of the location.

The rapper detailed how he had reached out to Kim, their nannies, and her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, but nobody would divulge the location. An E! News source provided some clarity on the awkward situation: "Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party. Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together."

