What Is Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Coparenting Relationship Like Post-Divorce?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's highly-publicized relationship has been full of ups and downs. The reality TV star filed for divorce from her husband of six years in February 2021. In addition to ironing out the division of their pricey assets, which helped to create the former couple's insanely glamorous lifestyle, Kim and Ye had to settle on a custody arrangement for their four kids; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. After news of their split broke, several reports suggested that the soon-to-be exes were on good terms and were focused on their children's well-being above all else. However, their relationship didn't seem all that amicable in January 2022.
While speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, the "Heartless" hitmaker claimed that his ex-wife's security had barred him from entering her home on at least one occasion, even though North personally invited him there. To add more salt to Ye's wounds, Kim's then-beau, Pete Davidson, was supposedly in her abode at the time. A few days before the interview aired, Chicago celebrated her fourth birthday with her nearest and dearest. However, the little girl's father went on Instagram Live to claim that he couldn't be at the party because he wasn't aware of the location.
The rapper detailed how he had reached out to Kim, their nannies, and her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, but nobody would divulge the location. An E! News source provided some clarity on the awkward situation: "Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party. Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together."
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had several public spats over their kids
Eventually, Kanye West found his way to his daughter Chicago West's birthday party. However, Ye's social media drama with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, kept getting messier regardless. In February 2022, he shared a since-deleted Instagram post professing that he didn't consent to North West posting TikTok videos. In response, the SKIMS founder asserted in an Instagram Story: "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," per Billboard. After pointing out that North got tons of happiness from having a creative outlet, Kardashian stressed that she continued to protect her best interests as she ventured onto social media at a young age. The "Kardashians" star added, "Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."
The entrepreneur ultimately wished that they could simply iron out any disagreements surrounding their children privately. Unfortunately, Kardashian never got her wish. The following month, the "Jesus Walks" hitmaker shared a pic on Instagram of his daughter's backpack, which featured an enamel pin of both of her famous parents' faces. In the caption, Ye explained that he came across the pins when he was finally "allowed" to see his daughter, and it only motivated the rapper to fight harder for his family (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Kardashian clapped back by commenting, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."
The warring former couple eventually learned to co-parent amicably
During Kim Kardashian's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March 2022, she shared that she tried her best to tune out all the negativity from her ex-husband Kanye West's social media posts to protect their children's best interests. Further, the entrepreneur admitted that she only wanted them to see their father in the best light. As a result, it's unsurprising that she wished him a Happy Father's Day later in the year. After a few mostly drama-free months, Kardashian and West's relationship timeline finally came to an end with the finalization of their divorce in November. About a month later, the reality TV star appeared on Angie Martinez's "IRL Podcast" and acknowledged that co-parenting with her ex-husband was "really f**** hard." As the SKIMS founder detailed, "It is [a full-time job]."
Fortunately, "It is worth it because I think that of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that is not me." Kardashian also confirmed that regardless of her many public grapples with the "Stronger" hitmaker, she would still happily play his music for their children whenever they requested it. But once the reality star was alone, she allowed herself a good cry to unload those emotions. As time went on, Kardashian and West's co-parenting relationship gradually got better. In April 2024, a source informed The Sun that "There is a very tight schedule" for the kids, which regulates everything from their sleeping to eating habits. However, the insider also disclosed, "Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security."