Who Is Tom Ford's Son? What We Know About Alexander John Buckley Ford
When your father is Tom Ford, fashion isn't just something you wear; it's in your DNA. For Alexander John Buckley Ford, life as the son of one of the most iconic designers comes with certain wardrobe expectations.
Alexander, whom his dad refers to as Jack, was born in 2012 via surrogacy to Tom and his late partner, Richard Buckley, who died in 2021. Despite being a single father and a fashion powerhouse, Tom is deeply committed to raising Jack. "I didn't have a child because I wanted to hand him off to somebody," he told Vogue in 2013. "I had a child because I've always wanted a child."
True to his word, Tom has been involved in every part of Jack's upbringing, from feeding him as a baby to helping him get ready for school as a preteen. Tom makes fatherhood a top priority, even taking the time to meticulously curate Jack's outfits, all while designing dresses for the likes of trend-setting Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow. And like most parents, Tom occasionally faces pushback from his son over what to wear to school.
Tom Ford's son is being raised in high fashion
From a young age, Jack Ford has been immersed in the world of fashion, a natural outcome of having Tom Ford as his dad. In a 2016 interview with GQ, Tom shared early insights into Jack's developing style. "Camel, camel, camel," he recalled, joking about his son's insistence on wearing only that color at age 2.
Tom is known for his own love of black suits, putting him in the list of stars who basically wear the same thing every day. But now, he finds himself nudging his son away from the color. The GQ interview captured a great moment between father and son as Tom tried to persuade Jack to wear something different by saying, "Black doesn't really look good on little children. You need to wear some color."
As Jack started school, Tom continued guiding his fashion choices. In a 2021 WSJ Magazine interview, the designer revealed that he imposes certain fashion rules, including "never wearing shorts to school." He recalled telling his son, "Don't ask again. Not happening. When you turn 18, you can wear whatever you want." In fact, at the time of the interview, Tom admitted that he had only recently allowed graphic T-shirts. While Jack's wardrobe is still carefully curated by his father's watchful eye, it's clear that he's already developing his own taste.