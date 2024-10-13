Who Is Tom Ford's Son? What We Know About Alexander John Buckley Ford

When your father is Tom Ford, fashion isn't just something you wear; it's in your DNA. For Alexander John Buckley Ford, life as the son of one of the most iconic designers comes with certain wardrobe expectations.

Alexander, whom his dad refers to as Jack, was born in 2012 via surrogacy to Tom and his late partner, Richard Buckley, who died in 2021. Despite being a single father and a fashion powerhouse, Tom is deeply committed to raising Jack. "I didn't have a child because I wanted to hand him off to somebody," he told Vogue in 2013. "I had a child because I've always wanted a child."

True to his word, Tom has been involved in every part of Jack's upbringing, from feeding him as a baby to helping him get ready for school as a preteen. Tom makes fatherhood a top priority, even taking the time to meticulously curate Jack's outfits, all while designing dresses for the likes of trend-setting Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow. And like most parents, Tom occasionally faces pushback from his son over what to wear to school.

