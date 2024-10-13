Taylor Swift Makeup Looks That Completely Missed The Mark

Taylor Swift's makeup is almost as iconic as her hits. The superstar has perfected that red lip, classic look, and Swifties across the globe can't stop trying to mimic Swift's makeup routine with their favorite crimson shades and super black-winged eyeliner.

Thankfully, the "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" hitmaker has shared a few hacks over the years, including revealing how she draws a cat eye sharp enough to kill a man. "I do the outer corner flick first: I follow the curve of my lower lash line and draw it on as if it's an extension of that," she told Redbook in 2012. "Then I draw along my top lid and connect it to the flick."

However, despite mastering her makeup and being a beauty icon, Miss Americana isn't immune to cosmetics fails now and then. The "Shake if Off" singer has a handful of looks in her beauty book that completely missed the mark.