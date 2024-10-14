Matthew McConaughey's Parents Had A Staggering Number Of Breakups & Make-Ups

Matthew McConaughey's parents, Kay and James McConaughey, had a pretty turbulent relationship to say the very least. In the "Interstellar" star's 2020 book "Greenlights," Matthew thought back to a fateful fight between his parents that was triggered by Kay making negative comments about her husband's weight. Eventually, James had enough of Kay's taunts and started charging after her. Kay tried to make her way to the telephone to call for help, and when James got too close, she smashed the phone in his face.

The mother-of-three even threatened her husband with a knife at one point too. At the time of the encounter, 5-year-old Matthew was hiding behind a couch and had to watch as his parents eventually started having sex in the kitchen (side note: James passed away during sex with Kay on another occasion). The terrifying argument accurately represents the rocky nature of Kay and James' marriage because they divorced twice and married three times. Despite everything, the Oscar winner still described their union as "passionate" during a 2021 appearance on the "Red Table Talk" podcast.

Additionally, Matthew took a rather optimistic outlook on their tumultuous romance, pointing out that Kay and James' love ultimately triumphed since their divorce count stood at two and their marriages at three. "A lot of times it was like, 'I love you. I just don't like you right now,'" the actor explained. "The love was never in question." In fact, Matthew even admitted that his mother had told him that she resorted to physical violence with James because she couldn't figure out any other way to communicate with him.

