The Procedure That Led To Lisa Marie Presley's Heartbreaking Death

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of iconic singer Elvis Presley, passed away in January 2023. Sole beneficiary of her father's massive estate and a singer-songwriter in her own right, it was revealed in an autopsy report obtained by People that she underwent bariatric surgery years prior to the complications that took her life. Also known as a gastric bypass, bariatric surgery is a type of weight-loss surgery that is typically only done after diet and exercise have failed. According to Mayo Clinic, there are several different paths the surgery can take. Each of them changes a patient's digestive system, controlling the amount of food a person can eat or absorb after eating.

There are different risks associated with the different kinds of bariatric surgery. Ulcers, bleeding, infection, and obstructions are some of the most common side effects of the surgery. A small bowel obstruction is what led to Lisa Marie Presley's death. According to Dr. Dubrow in an interview with People, "The most common complication of that kind of surgery is when that scarring is in there, it sometimes can catch pieces of the bowel, or it can impair intestinal motility (the movement of food) and that causes what's called a small bowel obstruction. That happens in about 6% of all bariatric type surgery." Cosmetic surgery is fairly commonplace in Hollywood, so it's no surprise that many celebrities undergo weight-loss procedures.

