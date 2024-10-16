How Taylor Swift Played Matchmaker For Ed Sheeran And His Wife Cherry Seaborn

Friends falling for each other is one of the sweetest kinds of love stories, and those were the real-life circumstances of singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn's relationship. After attending school together in the U.K. but going their separate ways afterwards, they reconnected as adults. While speaking to People in 2017, the "Lego House" hitmaker provided some context on how they found each other again (and how his friend, Taylor Swift played a big part in him and Seaborn finally getting together). "I've known Cherry since I was 11," Sheeran confirmed. "She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected."

The singer-songwriter detailed how, while attending one of Swift's famous Fourth of July parties, he texted Seaborn and they discovered that, coincidentally, they were both in Rhode Island for the holiday. "I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?'" Sheeran recalled. "The rest is history." Seaborn later bonded with the pop star too, with the "Perfect" singer adding, "Her and Taylor have hung out without me quite a few times; I think they have gal chats. I don't know what they get up to, talking about cats or whatever." In fact, Sheeran shared the sweet story of his romance with Seaborn during one of his fan favorite musical collaborations with the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker.

