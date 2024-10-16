How Taylor Swift Played Matchmaker For Ed Sheeran And His Wife Cherry Seaborn
Friends falling for each other is one of the sweetest kinds of love stories, and those were the real-life circumstances of singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn's relationship. After attending school together in the U.K. but going their separate ways afterwards, they reconnected as adults. While speaking to People in 2017, the "Lego House" hitmaker provided some context on how they found each other again (and how his friend, Taylor Swift played a big part in him and Seaborn finally getting together). "I've known Cherry since I was 11," Sheeran confirmed. "She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected."
The singer-songwriter detailed how, while attending one of Swift's famous Fourth of July parties, he texted Seaborn and they discovered that, coincidentally, they were both in Rhode Island for the holiday. "I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?'" Sheeran recalled. "The rest is history." Seaborn later bonded with the pop star too, with the "Perfect" singer adding, "Her and Taylor have hung out without me quite a few times; I think they have gal chats. I don't know what they get up to, talking about cats or whatever." In fact, Sheeran shared the sweet story of his romance with Seaborn during one of his fan favorite musical collaborations with the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker.
Swift's song 'End Game' includes the story of Sheeran and Seaborn
Taylor Swift dropped "Reputation" in 2017 and it's widely considered one of the albums reportedly inspired by Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn. However, "End Game" includes features from Future and Ed Sheeran, whose verse notably starts with the line, "Knew her when I was young, reconnected when we were little bit older." This, of course, references his past with Cherry Seaborn. Later in the verse, the British star sings, "After the storm, somethin' was born on the 4th of July," referring to that fateful party that brought him and Seaborn back together. In the "End Game — Behind the Scenes" video on Swift's YouTube channel, Sheeran confirmed that the line was also an homage to the "Born on the Fourth of July" movie starring Tom Cruise, which Swift was surprised to hear.
When he said, "My relationship started on the Fourth of July," Swift cut in, "Where? Whose house? Whose house? Whose house?" to which Sheeran replied, "Taylor's house," and she chuckled, looking rather pleased to have contributed to bringing the lovebirds together. During the Eras Tour show in Wembley Stadium, on August 15, 2024, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker brought Sheeran out for a three-song mash-up. He got to sing his "End Game" verse again with Swift by his side. As a husband to Seaborn and a father to their two daughters, that had to feel like a great full-circle moment.