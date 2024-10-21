The British Royal Paris Hilton Idolizes

As the heiress to a global hotel empire, Paris Hilton knows a thing or two about living like royalty. But although she may have been crowned the "Y2K princess" by the masses, when it comes to actual blue blood, there's one British royal that Hilton has always admired. During a 2024 interview with W magazine, the reality star was asked if there were any women she "looked up to as role models" and Hilton was resolute in her answer: Diana, Princess of Wales. The "Paris in Love" star gushed about the People's Princess' compassion, pointing out how Diana "was always using her platform to help children and help the world be a better place."

Advertisement

It's not difficult to understand why Hilton would gravitate towards the beloved royal, whose personal struggles were relentlessly pursued by an intense media frenzy and ultimately killed her. Similarly, Hilton herself endured harrowing trauma in the public eye, but has since ditched her vapid party girl persona to speak openly about the injustices she was forced to confront in front of the whole world. This isn't the first time the hotel heiress has pointed to Diana as an inspiration either.

While appearing on the "Magic Radio Breakfast" show, in 2023, she reiterated: "Princess Diana was always one of my idols," (via People). At the time, Hilton was promoting her book, "Paris: The Memoir," which was released just two months after Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare." The "Simple Life" star sympathized with the maverick royal, adding: "I know how it is with the media — it can be so hard when they are just invading your lives constantly. And he has had that his entire life."

Advertisement