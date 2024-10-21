The Real Reason Adam Brody And Rachel Bilson Broke Up

Young love can be complicated when it blossoms between a pair of co-stars, but that didn't prevent "The O.C." stars Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody from striking up a relationship. Bilson and Brody played love interests on the hit WB series with chemistry so explosive, it's no wonder a romance continued off screen.

Having all eyes on them wasn't always easy. In Alan Sepinwall's oral history about the show, "Welcome to the O.C." (via E! News), Bilson remembered accidentally ditching Brody at MTV's "Total Request Live" to fend for himself when the pair were flocked by fans. "I left Brody behind because I was so nervous and didn't know what to do," Bilson recalled. Superstars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen welcomed Bilson into their car before noting she abandoned her then-boyfriend in the chaos.

Looking back, Bilson realized she underestimated the world's interest in their romance, but she appreciated having someone in her corner who also knew what it was like to become a household name in a blink of an eye. "We were so young; I don't think we really thought about it much," she told USA Today years later. "I know people always say 'Don't date your co-star,' but in that sense, it was nice to go on this ride with someone experiencing it at the same time." The relationship lasted three years before they broke things off in 2006. After news of their split first surfaced, a source offered the reason for the breakup to People. "They've been on and off for a while now," they said. "It was a typical romance and they just grew apart."

