Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Aggravated Princess Eugenie On Her Wedding Day
Regardless of whether the wedding you're attending is a royal wedding or not, there is one rule by which all nuptial guests must abide: Never steal the spotlight from the happy couple. Interestingly, Princess Eugenie reportedly believes that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex did just that on her own wedding day. Harry was reportedly ecstatic to attend his cousin's 2018 ceremony, but it seems that his own good news caused a distraction that the bride didn't appreciate.
Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank came just five months after the duke and duchess tied the knot. Harry and Meghan reportedly used the special occasion to share the news that they were expecting their first child, Prince Archie. Harry reportedly told his and Eugenie's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the news at the wedding. They also shared the news with King Charles III, as well as William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
While news that they would be welcoming a little prince to the royal family was surely cause for celebration, Eugenie and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, were reportedly unhappy that the wedding day was being overshadowed. It seems that they weren't alone in this feeling. According to The Daily Mail, in his 2022 book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors," Tom Bower wrote that "Many wondered why Meghan chose to reveal her news on the bride's big day."
The news was announced publicly just three days later
In his memoir "Spare," Prince Harry wrote that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding was "a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news," noting that he and Meghan Markle were "deliriously happy" for the bride and groom, per People. It's easy to see why Harry and Meghan were tempted to share the news while their loved ones were together in the same room. Still, many folks seemingly thought the couple should have saved the news until after the wedding was over.
In the book, "Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry And Meghan's Shocking Split With The House Of Windsor," authors Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard wrote, "Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," per The Daily Mail. Furthermore, they wrote, "This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a Royal stealing the limelight from [Princess] Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah [Ferguson]."
Just three days after the wedding, Kensington Palace announced Harry and Meghan's news to the world, writing, "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019." Quite honestly, making this statement so quickly on the heels of the wedding surely stole Eugenie's thunder once again.