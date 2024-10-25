Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Aggravated Princess Eugenie On Her Wedding Day

Regardless of whether the wedding you're attending is a royal wedding or not, there is one rule by which all nuptial guests must abide: Never steal the spotlight from the happy couple. Interestingly, Princess Eugenie reportedly believes that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex did just that on her own wedding day. Harry was reportedly ecstatic to attend his cousin's 2018 ceremony, but it seems that his own good news caused a distraction that the bride didn't appreciate.

Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank came just five months after the duke and duchess tied the knot. Harry and Meghan reportedly used the special occasion to share the news that they were expecting their first child, Prince Archie. Harry reportedly told his and Eugenie's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the news at the wedding. They also shared the news with King Charles III, as well as William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

While news that they would be welcoming a little prince to the royal family was surely cause for celebration, Eugenie and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, were reportedly unhappy that the wedding day was being overshadowed. It seems that they weren't alone in this feeling. According to The Daily Mail, in his 2022 book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors," Tom Bower wrote that "Many wondered why Meghan chose to reveal her news on the bride's big day."

