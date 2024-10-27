HGTV's Mario Lopez Was Once Embroiled In An Explosive Cheating Scandal
HGTV star Mario Lopez is no stranger to the spotlight, and he is known for his charming personality. However, he has a checkered past in his relationships, and the TV host once found himself entangled in a cheating scandal that rocked his world. Lopez shocked everyone by revealing he cheated on his ex-wife, Ali Landry, right before their marriage in 2004. The scandal tarnished his image and made his personal life miserable, leaving fans stunned.
The relationship between Lopez and Landry began in 1998, and the pair dated for almost six years before tying the knot in April 2004. However, their married life didn't start the way they had imagined. After only two weeks, the ex-couple annulled the marriage because of Lopez's rampant cheating right before the special day. "The Bold and the Beautiful" star opened up about the cheating scandal in a 2011 interview with Howard Stern (via E! News), revealing what happened and how Landry came to know about the incident. During the interview, Lopez noted that he was photographed in an indecent position with a woman at his bachelor party.
However, things got out of hand, Landry discovered the incident, and she confronted him. "It was spring break ... everybody was hanging out. That was a situation where I was not mature and man enough. I had no business of being in that position," Lopez told Stern.
Ali Landry's friend helped her in busting Lopez's cheating incident
Although Mario Lopez confessed to cheating on Landry in 2011, the HGTV star never apologized to her ex-wife for breaking her heart and leaving her in a soul-crushing situation. However, what's more shocking is that Landry had heard about Lopez being unfaithful and still decided to move ahead with the marriage. Later, she took help from one of her friends and tapped Lopez's phone to know the reality of these allegations. To her horror, the cheating accusations turned out to be true, and she soon realized that she couldn't live with a person who had been disloyal to her. "I confronted him and he still — to this day — denied it and never apologized. It was horrible. I discovered a lot about myself and I'm a better woman because of it," she told Wendy Williams (via the Daily Mail).
Despite being entangled in such a bizarre scandal, the HGTV star and Landry have gone on to rebuild their lives with the people they love. In 2012, Lopez married actor and television host Courtney Mazza in Mexico after welcoming their first child in 2010. Meanwhile, Landry began focusing on herself and found comfort in religion, which helped her meet her second husband Alejandro Monteverde. Even though she found Monteverde to be a decent man, Landry didn't repeat the mistakes she made during her relationship with Lopez. As a result, the couple never had sex with each other until they got married. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and has two children together.