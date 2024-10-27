HGTV's Mario Lopez Was Once Embroiled In An Explosive Cheating Scandal

HGTV star Mario Lopez is no stranger to the spotlight, and he is known for his charming personality. However, he has a checkered past in his relationships, and the TV host once found himself entangled in a cheating scandal that rocked his world. Lopez shocked everyone by revealing he cheated on his ex-wife, Ali Landry, right before their marriage in 2004. The scandal tarnished his image and made his personal life miserable, leaving fans stunned.

The relationship between Lopez and Landry began in 1998, and the pair dated for almost six years before tying the knot in April 2004. However, their married life didn't start the way they had imagined. After only two weeks, the ex-couple annulled the marriage because of Lopez's rampant cheating right before the special day. "The Bold and the Beautiful" star opened up about the cheating scandal in a 2011 interview with Howard Stern (via E! News), revealing what happened and how Landry came to know about the incident. During the interview, Lopez noted that he was photographed in an indecent position with a woman at his bachelor party.

However, things got out of hand, Landry discovered the incident, and she confronted him. "It was spring break ... everybody was hanging out. That was a situation where I was not mature and man enough. I had no business of being in that position," Lopez told Stern.

