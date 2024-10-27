Inside Tom Hanks' Friendship With Robin Wright

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright's respective Hollywood careers took off in the 1980s, but they wouldn't cross paths until the following decade. The two first met while making the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump." They played childhood best friends, Forrest and Jenny, in the Academy Award-winning film.

The two actors picked up on their natural chemistry during the audition stage. On a 2024 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Wright remembered how right she felt after the tryout. "Tom and I just had a great connection," she said. "I walked out of there and I went, 'Not only do I really want to do this movie, I hope I get it, but I think I got it.'"

That connection didn't fade when it was time to film. As Wright said of Hanks on a 2024 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," "He's so funny. No, hysterically funny." She went on to share that Hanks once offered to show her the dance he planned to do for a scene they were set to film, and he didn't disappoint. "I laughed so hard I peed in my costume," she said. When it was time to make "Here," Wright looked forward to spending more time with her former co-star. As she told Drew Barrymore, he was pretty busy during "Forrest Gump," so they didn't exactly get many chances to hang out behind the scenes. You may not know this about Hanks, but he really did run a lot while making that movie. "He was doing all the running sequences during lunch break," she said.

