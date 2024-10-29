Tragic Details About Tom Cruise's Life Before Fame

Tom Cruise is arguably the biggest modern movie star, and many credit him as the savior of theatrical release in the post-pandemic era. It would be genuinely hard to choose which of his many blockbusters he's best known for, and he's generally regarded as a consummate professional when it comes to his career – outside of some high-profile controversies that have popped up over the years.

Advertisement

However, it seems that the "Top Gun: Maverick" star has come a long way from his humble roots, back before he changed his name from Thomas Mapother to Tom Cruise. He first got into acting when he moved to New York City to pursue his performing dreams at the age of 18. By the time he was 19, he already had a remarkable performance under his belt in the 1981 drama "Taps," and had his career-sparking breakthrough in 1983's "Risky Business." He enjoyed meteoric success in the decades to come, cementing himself as a true A-lister.

But life among the Hollywood stars seemed like a far-off possibility for a young Cruise who, before fame and fortune, dealt with learning challenges, bullies, and an abusive, absentee father. Cruise had to fight his way through some difficult childhood years to forge the creative and lucrative path he's walked in his adulthood.

Advertisement