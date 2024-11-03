How Lindsay Lohan's Younger Sister Really Feels About Her Sibling's Fame

While Lindsay Lohan has kept the public's attention over the years, between her career as a young actor and her stunning transformation during and after battling addiction, her younger sister, Aliana Lohan, has remained mostly in the background. Despite her sister's fame (and despite some rocky familial relationships, like the one between Lindsay Lohan and her father or her mother), Aliana said she's never felt obscured by Lindsay. "I've never felt like I was in a shadow," she told People in July 2023. "I would've been doing this with or without my sister being Lindsay Lohan, and Lindsay knows that, and Lindsay would've been doing this with or without me being her sister. We grew up with it around us."

Meanwhile, Lindsay has shown support for Aliana as she forges her own way as a musician. In a September 2022 episode of her podcast, "The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan," she commended her sister for her artistry. "Your voice is so inspiring, Aliana, in a different way," she said. "It's so soulful and so deep, and your words, really, they're peaceful. It's so self-expressive in such a beautiful way, which is not an easy thing to do as an artist. I want people to hear more of that from you."