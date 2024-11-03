How Lindsay Lohan's Younger Sister Really Feels About Her Sibling's Fame
While Lindsay Lohan has kept the public's attention over the years, between her career as a young actor and her stunning transformation during and after battling addiction, her younger sister, Aliana Lohan, has remained mostly in the background. Despite her sister's fame (and despite some rocky familial relationships, like the one between Lindsay Lohan and her father or her mother), Aliana said she's never felt obscured by Lindsay. "I've never felt like I was in a shadow," she told People in July 2023. "I would've been doing this with or without my sister being Lindsay Lohan, and Lindsay knows that, and Lindsay would've been doing this with or without me being her sister. We grew up with it around us."
Meanwhile, Lindsay has shown support for Aliana as she forges her own way as a musician. In a September 2022 episode of her podcast, "The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan," she commended her sister for her artistry. "Your voice is so inspiring, Aliana, in a different way," she said. "It's so soulful and so deep, and your words, really, they're peaceful. It's so self-expressive in such a beautiful way, which is not an easy thing to do as an artist. I want people to hear more of that from you."
Aliana Lohan is making a name for herself
While Lindsay Lohan continues her career reboot starring in a new smattering of movies, her younger sister, Aliana Lohan, is following her own trail as a singer. She released a holiday album, as Ali Lohan, titled "Lohan Holiday" in 2007, and it was later re-released as "Christmas with Ali Lohan" in 2012. She's since produced multiple singles, including "Armor" and "Without You." Her music has also made its way into projects involving her sister, including the Netflix movies "Irish Wish" and "Falling for Christmas." Speaking with People, Aliana said having her songs included in the latter movie was a major moment for her in her career. "Working with Lindsay was incredible," she said. "Having done a Christmas album, to be able to have my music in a Christmas movie was just very full circle. Even to my kids in the future, it'll be so cool to say, 'Mommy did a song in her sister's film and was able to act with her.' I don't really have many words. I'm just so grateful."
While Lindsay has certainly made a bigger name for herself starring in movies like "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday," Aliana has also similarly pursued an acting career. Though, per IMDb, she's mostly appeared in uncredited roles, her most notable performance is as Traci in the movie "Mostly Ghostly." She's also had bit parts in some of her sister's movies, including "The Parent Trap" and, most recently, "Falling for Christmas."