Tragic Details About Bret Baier

Bret Baier is one of the most recognizable faces in the news world. He's been a mainstay at Fox News since joining the network in 1998, and today he hosts the "Special Report with Bret Baier" for the outlet. As chief political anchor, Baier has conducted interviews with sitting presidents, world leaders, and celebrities over his two-decade-plus career. This has earned him praise and criticism from both sides of the aisle, though he is generally considered to have a reputation for being fair and balanced in his coverage. But despite his success, he has gone through some heartbreaking moments in his personal and professional life.

Baier's ascension at Fox came on the heels of one of the most tragic days in American history. At the time, he was working in Atlanta, Georgia as Fox's bureau chief in the city. On September 11, 2001, he drove to Arlington, Virginia to provide live, on-the-ground coverage of the attack on the Pentagon. The shock and tragic nature of the events would be enough for anyone, but it didn't stop there. He was then made the network's Pentagon correspondent, which saw him take numerous trips to Afghanistan and Iraq, where he saw the aftermath of the war that began with the 9/11 attacks.