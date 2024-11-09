The Famous Desperate Housewives Star You Didn't Know Was Related To Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Madison De La Garza are related on their mother's side. (Demi and older sister Dallas are the product of Dianna De La Garza's first marriage to Patrick Lovato while Madison's father is Eddie De La Garza.) One look at everyone's credits will tell you that pursuing the arts seems to run in this family. While Lovato is a singer, actor, and activist, De La Garza is a film director. Their mother, who once dreamed of becoming a country music star, published a memoir in 2018, and Dallas Lovato, Demi's older sister, has also appeared in several television shows and movies.

No matter the specific family ties, De La Garza and Lovato have acted like true sisters over the years, sharing sweet, meaningful moments on Instagram and in private. Lovato has clearly been there for De La Garza, in ways both small and large. In an interview with E! News, De La Garza opened up about how Lovato's recovery from addiction has been an example for her and inspired her own journey to sobriety. "She obviously gives me a lot of great sister advice," said De La Garza, "but I think it's more powerful to see her in action. I've started to share my personal story and I would have never, ever done that if it wasn't for her."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

